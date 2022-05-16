Spirit Airlines Stock Soars As JetBlue Launches Hostile Takeover Bid at $30 Per Share

“JetBlue offers more value -- a significant premium in cash -- more certainty, and more benefits for all stakeholders," the company said of its $3.2 billion takeover bid.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) - Get Spirit Airlines, Inc. Report soared higher in pre-market trading after JetBlue Airways (JBLU) - Get JetBlue Airways Corporation Report launched a hostile takeover for the low-cost airline valued at around $3.2 billion.

Spirit, which had been planning a $6.6 billion tie-up with low-cost rival Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) - Get Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Report and has twice rejected JetBlue's approach, citing the difficulty of receiving regulatory approval, has as least conceded that JetBlue's offer of $33 per share could be a "superior proposal" that shareholders may need to consider.

JetBlue is now offering $30 a share, in cash , for the Miramar, Florida-based carrier and has urged shareholders to reject what its calls an "inferior, high risk, and low value Spirit/Frontier transaction" at an extraordinary general meeting of Spirit shareholders on June 10.

The carrier said it could go to $33 a share -- its previous offer -- if Spirit were to agree to a "consensual transaction", JetBlue said.

“JetBlue offers more value -- a significant premium in cash -- more certainty, and more benefits for all stakeholders," the company said. "Frontier offers less value, more risk, no divestiture commitments, and no reverse break-up fee, despite more overlap on non-stop routes and their own regulatory challenges."

Spirit Airlines shares were marked 22.2% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $20.75 each. Frontier jumped 4.5% to $9.11 each while JetBlue rose 2.7% to $10.33 each.

Both Spirit's tie-up with Frontier, first unveiled in early February, as well as any potential takeover by JetBlue would likely face significant regulatory hurdles and a close look from the Department of Justice on the grounds that it could raise fares and limit customer choice.

In late March, a group of lawmakers lead by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders telling regulators the deal would "consolidate market power for the airlines and reduce choices for travelers."

A merger with Frontier, or a takeover by JetBlue, would also come at a time when major American carriers are noting improved bookings and travel demand that has, for the moment at least, offset concerns linked to surging fuel prices.