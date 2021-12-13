SEC's New Enforcer Says a Crackdown is Coming

Gurbir Grewal has been named the new director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement program.

Previously, Grewal served as New Jersey’s attorney general for more than three years, a position Governor Phil Murphy appointed him to in 2018.

Grewal has indicated that Wall Street should prepare itself for hirer fines for corporate transgressions, especially for repeat offenders. He told the Wall Street Journal this week that while they can't arrest wrongdoers, “we can get them out of the industry.”

The Journal notes that Grewal’s background is somewhat unusual for his position, as the job tends to go to defense lawyers.

As New Jersey’s attorney general, he reformed the state's police use-of-force training and spoke out against Asian-American hate crimes, and intervened in a case to preserve deportation protections for immigrants enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Before he was an attorney general, he led the economic-crimes unit as a federal prosecutor in Newark, N.J., and oversaw the prosecution of traders who illicitly obtained market-moving corporate news stolen by hackers.

He also won a case against Ponzi schemer Eliyahu Weinstein, who allegedly ran a real estate scam that resulted in $200 million in losses. His 24-year sentence was commuted in January by then-President Donald Trump.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler's first choice for the job resigned after a judge questioned her conduct in a lawsuit involving Exxon Mobil Corp, but Grewal’s hiring is being seen as a victory for progressive economic-policy groups.

He recently told the New York City Bar Association that many Americans have grown cynical about how the government oversees businesses, due to “the perception that we, the regulators, are failing to hold them appropriately accountable, or worse still, the belief by some that there are two sets of rules.”

He said to combat this attitude, the SEC will seek to require some defendants to admit to wrongdoing when they settle with the agency.