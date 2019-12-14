S&P 500 Winners and Losers- Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

The China trade deal sent stocks in the S&P 500 to all-time highs. Here are the winners and losers from this week.

The S&P 500 closed up +0.72% on the week and hit all-time highs after news broke about the China trade deal is done. Jim Cramer gives you the names of the stocks you should consider buying if the wait is over on the China trade deal.



S&P 500 Winners This Week

1) Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report | Percentage Increase: +10.36% | Friday Closing Price: $111.86

Skyworks Solutions started off the week with an upgrade at Bank of America because of the positive Apple (AAPL) - Get Report supplier 5G prospects.

Skyworks Solutions Quantitative Analysis

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Skyworks Solutions a Buy with a rating score of B.

2) Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report | Percentage Increase: +6.82% | Friday Closing Price: $51.20

Micron gained this week in anticipation of their earnings report next Wednesday. Jim Cramer told his Mad Money audience Micron is one stock he will be watching next week.

Micron Technology Quantitative Analysis

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Micron Technology as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

3) Bristol-Myers (BMY) - Get Report | Percentage Increase: +6.46% | Friday Closing Price: $63.82

Bristol-Myers shares gained this week after news that a new cancer treatment from its $74 billion acquisition of Celgene Corp. had promising results from an early clinical trial.

Bristol-Myers Inc Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Bristol-Myers as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

S&P 500 Losers This Week

1) Cigna Corp (CI) - Get Report | Percentage Decrease: -4.55% | Friday Closing Price: $189.87

Back in September, Citigroup upgraded Cigna. The stock is up +26% since calling the stock a cheap and compelling buy but is on the downtrend this week after news came out that New York Life is planning to buy their non-health insurance business

Cigna Quantitative Analysis

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cigna a Buy with a rating score of B+.

2) Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Report | Percentage Decrease: -3.55% | Friday Closing Price: $115.58

The unlimited breadsticks couldn't save Darden Restaurants' stock this week. Despite a negative week, Jim Cramer believes it's a value stock ahead of earnings next Thursday.

Darden Restaurants Quantitative Analysis

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Darden Restaurants as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

3) Facebook Inc. (FACEBOOK) | Percentage Decrease: -3.45% | Friday Closing Price: $194.11

Annie Gaus gave us the 3 biggest challenges for Facebook in 2020. Facebook did its best to improve its image by pledging $130 Million to an oversight board for its content.

Facebook Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Facebook as a Buy with a rating score of B.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

