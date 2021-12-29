Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Santa Floki Soars as Bitcoin Proves to Be the Gift of the Season: Crypto Minute
S&P 500 To Reach 5,000 In 2022 As Inflation 'Moderates,' Top Expert Says

Jim Paulsen expects "excitement that finally we may be moving Covid from a pandemic to an epidemic" to spur S&500 growth into the new year.
With the S&P 500 going strong despite fears of inflation and other market stallers, many experts are betting that it will continue that growth well into 2022.

Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, expects the index following the country's 500 biggest companies to top 5,000 points in the coming year. 

Currently at 4,783.73, the index reached an all-time high on Monday and has been rising steadily despite small day-to-day ebbs.

"A lot of people think we might give some of this back as we enter the new year," Paulsen said during an interview with Bloomberg TV. 

"That could happen, but I think we’re going to maybe go above 5,000 during the first half of the year, on excitement that finally we may be moving Covid from a pandemic to an epidemic and on the realization that inflation is moderating."

That doesn't mean that such growth will continue indefinitely. According to Paulsen, growth will continue into the first half of 2022 and then start correcting itself. 

He adds an important marker to watch is the 10-year Treasury yield, as anything below 3% indicates a strong market despite pressures such as rate changes and inflation.

While different companies will see vastly different profitability, industries related to healthcare and the materials needed to produce technology are expected to see particularly strong growth.

"One of the things I think is important for investors to focus on is: rates are going to go up, but until you get back above the 3% level, the history of the stock market is awful encouraging for stock investors," he told Bloomberg.

