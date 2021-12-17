Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Rivian Slips On Earnings Report, As Losses And Order Backlogs Mount
Publish date:

Rivian Slips On Earnings Report, As Losses And Order Backlogs Mount

Shares of Rivian fell 10% to as low as $96.25 in post-earnings trade on gloomy third quarter news.
Author:

Bloomberg

Shares of Rivian fell 10% to as low as $96.25 in post-earnings trade on gloomy third quarter news.

Share of electric carmaker Rivian skidded in post market trade Thursday, as the company reported a worse than expected $1.2 billion loss in the third quarter.

The company produces last-mile vehicles for shopping behemoth Amazon and has found substantial consumer interest in its electric truck model, which it said had 71,000 preorders as of Dec. 15.

The it only began delivering its first vehicles in September, and comments by Rivian executives after the release of results indicated any orders placed now will not likely be delivered until 2023.

The first glimpse at Rivian's financials since it went public last month, the company cited supply chain shortages, labor shortages and a snarled production process as boosting its operating expenses, which ballooned 141% from the same period last year to $694 million.

TheStreet Recommends

Shares of Rivian fell 10% to as low as $96.25 in post-earnings trade on news of the results, before trimming some of those losses to $108.87 a share at last check. Its share price was down 5.3% to $110.67 at market close on Thursday.

The stock itself has fallen about 6% over the last month, despite largely buy and hold ratings from the 15 analysts who report their estimates to data provider FactSet. 

While it did not issue a per share amount of loss in its letter to shareholders, Rivian said it had lost an adjusted $766 million in the third quarter. Factset's analyst poll had estimated $900,000 in sales for the quarter, at a loss of $12.04 a share.

Despite those numbers, the company's executive team sounded some sanguine notes on the analyst call.

“The good news is that we do not believe any of our supply-chain challenges are long term,” Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said in a call after earnings were released. “They are solvable problems.”

Morgan Stanley Lead
JIM CRAMER
MSWFC.PRNLLY

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/16: Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Clorox

10. Puerto Rico
INVESTING

The Crypto Rich Are Flocking to Puerto Rico. Here's Why.

FedEx Lead
INVESTING
FEDEX

FedEx Delivers an Earnings Surprise

Target to Hire More Than 100,000 Extra Workers for Holiday Season Rush
INVESTING
COSTTGTWMT

How Much Do Target, Walmart, and Other Big Retailers Pay Entry-Level Workers?

TPG Private Equity Firm Lead
INVESTING
AINVBXCG

Vaunted Private Equity Firm TPG Files for IPO

Alibaba Joins Tencent In Rush To Register Metaverse Trademarks As Big Tech Embraces The Virtual World
CRYPTOCURRENCY
COINMVRSRBLX

Here's How Coinbase Is Planning To Join The Metaverse

A map showing Chinese Evergrande Group's projects at the Evergrande City Plaza in Beijing, on 22 September 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
INVESTING

Creditors Sue Evergrande Group For $13 Billion in Late Payments

Twitter Says CEO Jack Dorsey's Account Was 'Compromised'
TECHNOLOGY
HRBSQTWTR

Jack Dorsey's Block Sued By H&R Block Over Name, Logo