Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far

Procter & Gamble Beats Q2 Profit Forecast, Sees Pricing Power Boost; Shares Jump

Dow component Procter & Gamble topped Q2 earnings forecasts and said it's making 'significant' progress in terms of offsetting increased shipping and commodity costs.

Procter & Gamble  (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Wednesday, while boosting its full-year sales forecast, as the consumer brands group said it's making 'significant' progress in offsetting higher freight and commodity costs. 

Procter & Gamble said core earnings for the three months ending in December, the group's fiscal second quarter, were pegged at $xxx per share, a 1.2% increase from the same period last year and 1 penny ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group net sales, Procter & Gamble said, rose 6% to $21 billion, firmly ahead of analysts' estimates of a $20.34 billion tally.

For the current fiscal year, P&G increased its sales growth forecast of between 4% to 5% from a previous range of between 2% and 4%, and confirmed that its sees core earnings growing between 3% and 6% from the 2021 tally of $5.66 per share. 

TheStreet Recommends

“We delivered very strong top-line growth and made sequential progress on earnings in the face of significant cost headwinds,” said CEO Jon Moeller. “These results keep us on track to deliver our earnings outlook and to raise estimates for sales growth, cash productivity and cash return to shareowners."

"Our focus remains on the strategies of superiority, productivity, constructive disruption and continually improving P&G’s organization structure and culture," he added. "These strategies have enabled us to build and sustain strong momentum. They remain the right strategies to deliver balanced growth and value creation.”  

Dow component Procter & Gamble shares were marked 1.3% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $158.77 each.

Ebola Isn't a Problem for Airlines but Delays From Ebola Scares Are
TRAVEL
AALUALDAL

More Air Travel Nightmare as Carriers Respond to 5G Rollout Delay

UnitedHealth and J&J Drive Dow to 23,000 but Rest of Market Wavers
MARKETS
UNH

UnitedHealth Tops Q4 Earnings Forecasts On Optum Strength, Confirms 2022 Outlook

Global Stocks Are Following Wall Street Higher as Dow Hits 20,000
MARKETS
PGUNHUAL

Stocks Edge Higher, Ford Cashes In, 5G Rollout Pause, Bullish ASML And Donald Trump - 5 Things You Must Know

Devon Energy's Stock Is Ready to Roar
INVESTING
DVN

Jim Cramer Talks With Devon Energy CEO

Buy Activision Blizzard on This Weakness, Jim Cramer Says
JIM CRAMER
MSFTATVIGS

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 1/18: Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Goldman Sachs

Darkened photo of a tall office building with text overlay that reads "What Are Retained Earnings?"Kasia Kiesler
R

What Are Retained Earnings? Definition, Examples & Importance

PayPal and Venmo Taxes: What You Need to Know About P2P Platforms
Sponsored Story

Quarterly Tax Date Deadlines for Estimated Taxes for the Self-Employed

Your Tax Forms Are In the Mail: A Guide to Deciphering Your IRS Paperwork
Sponsored Story

What's the Difference Between a 1099 and a W-2 Tax Form