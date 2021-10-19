October 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Travelers
Earnings Recap: Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Travelers
Updated:
Original:

Procter & Gamble Stock Slips After Q1 Earnings Beat; 2022 Forecast Unchanged

Procter & Gamble held its 2022 forecasts in place, seeing sales growth of between 2% and 4%, following stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings.
Author:

Procter & Gamble  (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Tuesday, but held onto prior profit and sales forecasts for the full year amid supply chain disruptions and rising input costs for the consumer brands group.

Procter & Gamble said core earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal first quarter, were pegged at $1.61 per share, a 1.2% decrease from the same period last year but 2 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group net sales, Procter & Gamble said, rose 5.2% to $20.3 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of a $19.87 billion tally.

For the current fiscal year, P&G maintained its sales growth forecast of between 2% and 4%, and sees core earnings growing between 3% and 6% from the 2021 tally of $5.66 per share. 

TheStreet Recommends

“We delivered solid results in our first quarter of fiscal 2022 in a challenging cost and operating environment,” said CEO David Taylor. “These results keep us on track to deliver our top-line, bottom-line and cash targets for the fiscal year. We remain focused on executing our strategies of superiority, productivity, constructive disruption and continually improving P&G’s organization structure and culture."

"These strategies enabled us to build strong momentum before the COVID crisis and accelerate progress as we navigate through the crisis, and they remain the right strategies to deliver balanced growth and value creation,” he added.  

Procter & Gamble shares were marked 2.17% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $139.25 each.

Earlier this year, P&G said longtime executive Jon Moeller would replace Taylor as CEO on November 1, following stints as both CFO and COO of the Cincinnati-based group.

The move was followed by the departure of activist investor Nelson Peltz from the P&G board in August, which ended a three-year spell and failed attempt to split the group apart in 2017.

What to Watch Tuesday: Procter & Gamble Earnings, Inflation Data
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Procter & Gamble, Ulta, Netflix

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
MARKETS

Johnson & Johnson Stock Gains as Vaccine Sales Boost Q3 Earnings, 2021 Forecasts

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stock Market Today: Dow Gains On Earnings Strength; Housing Starts Disappoint

The Travelers Companies Lead
EARNINGS

Travelers Posts Third Quarter Earnings Beat on Record Net Written Premiums

After Red-hot IPO, Chinese Biotech Firm Kintor Eyes Blockbuster Drugs For Prostate Cancer, Sex Hormone-related Hair Loss
MARKETS

Atea Pharma Stock Plunges After COVID Treatment Trial Disappoints; Merck Jumps

What to know about Cloudflare's Upcoming IPO
INVESTING

Investing in the Cloud: Consider Cloudflare and Digital Ocean

Philip Morris International Lead
EARNINGS

Philip Morris Ekes Out Third-Quarter Earnings Beat

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Gain, SEC GameStop Report, Rent The Runway IPO - 5 Things You Must Know