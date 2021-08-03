Premarket Movers Tuesday: Under Armour, Alibaba, Clorox

Stock futures rose Tuesday. Wall Street rebounded modestly from Monday's decline, which was brought on by jitters about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and soft U.S. manufacturing growth.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Tuesday:

1. Under Armour - Up 5.2%

Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report shares climbed after the sports apparel company posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and boosted its 2021 sales forecast. Revenue rose 91% to $1.4 billion, topping the consensus analyst estimate of $1.2 billion.

2. Alibaba - Down 0.7%

Shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report were off after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Revenue rose 34% to 205.7 billion yuan ($31.8 billion), compared with analysts' consensus forecast of 209.9 billion yuan.

3. Clorox - Down 11%

Clorox (CLX) - Get Report shares tumbled after the household-supplies icon missed Wall Street's fourth-quarter-earnings expectations. The company reported net income of $97 million, or 78 cents a share, compared with $310 million, or $2.41 a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came to 95 cents a share, missing the FactSet consensus of $1.32.

4. Take-Two Interactive - Down 4.2%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) - Get Report fell after the videogame publisher beat Wall Street's first-quarter-earnings expectations but offered disappointing second-quarter guidance and said key titles will be delayed. Take-Two forecast second-quarter revenue of $815 million to $865 million, short of analysts' consensus estimate of $868 million.

5. Translate Bio - Up 29%

Translate Bio (TBIO) - Get Report shares surged after French drugmaker Sanofi (SNY) - Get Report agreed to buy its messenger-RNA development partner for $3.2 billion cash. Sanofi said it would pay $38 for each of Translate Bio’s shares.