Premarket Movers Friday: Plug Power, Novavax, Switch

Stock futures fluctuated Friday as investors awaited the jobs report for July, the most closely watched economic indicator of any month.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday:

1. Plug Power | Up 10%

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report shares rose after the hydrogen-fuel-cell-technology company missed Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations but beat revenue forecasts. Revenue totaled $124.6 million, nearly double the $68 million of a year earlier.

2. Novavax | Down 13%

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report shares slumped after the drugmaker posted a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss and said it would delay its application for emergency approval of its developing coronavirus vaccine until year-end. Novavax said a booster shot delivered six months after the second of its two-dose regime induced a 4.6-fold increase in COVID antibodies.

3. Switch | Up 19%

Shares of Switch (SWCH) - Get Report moved up after the telecom- and cloud-services company missed Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations but beat revenue forecasts. Revenue totaled $141.7 million, beating the FactSet consensus of $135.4 million. The company guided for full-year revenue of $566 million to $574 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $511.5 million.

4. Carvana | Up 8%

Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report shares rose after the online used-car retailer beat Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings estimates. Carvana posted earnings of 26 cents a share, beat the FactSet consensus, which called for a loss of 39 cents. Revenue totaled $3.34 billion, beating the analysts' consensus estimate of $2.45 billion.

5. Zynga | Down 15%

Shares of Zynga (ZNGA) - Get Report slid after the mobile-videogame publisher missed Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations. Earnings came in at 5 cents a share, missing the FactSet consensus of 9 cents a share. Revenue totaled $711.9 million, short of FactSet's call for $718.1 million.