Polestar Plans Nasdaq SPAC Listing That Values EV Maker At $20 Billion

Polestar, a Swedish EV maker that includes Leonardo DiCaprio as one of its early investors, will go public via a $20 billion SPAC listing on the Nasdaq.

Polestar, a Swedish electric carmaker jointly-owned by Volvo and China's Geely, said Monday it plans to list on the Nasdaq through a Special Acquisition Company backed by billionaire investor Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners.

The merger will include cash proceeds of around $800 million and $250 million in so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE and value the carmaker at around $20 billion, including debt. Current investors, including Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, will own 94% of the combined group -- Polestar Automotive Holding UK Ltd -- which will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PSNY.

“This is a really exciting time for Polestar. With two award-winning cars on the road today in 14 active markets across three continents, we seek to expand to 30 markets by 2023," said CEO Thomas Ingenlath. "We are thrilled about the targeted addition of three new premium electric cars to our line-up by 2024, starting with our first SUV expected in 2022."

"In the Gores Guggenheim team, we have found a partner with an impressive track record of bringing leading companies to the public markets," he added. "The proposed business combination and listing position Polestar as a financially strong, future proof, global electric car company. It will enable us to accelerate our growth, strategy and most importantly, our mission towards sustainable mobility.”

Gores Guggenheim shares were marked 2.5% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $10.24 each.

Polestar sold around 100,000 cars last year, and plans to boost deliveries to around 290,000 by 2025 as it launches three new models to compliment its current Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 sedans.