November 5, 2021
The Era of the Retail Trader Includes Micro Futures
Pfizer Stock Soars On 'Game Changing' Data For COVID Antiviral Pill

Pfizer said its developing COVID antiviral pill cut the risk of hospitalization and death by 89%, an impressive set of results that appear to top those published by Merck.
Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report shares surged higher Friday after the drugmaker said its developing COVID antiviral treatment cuts the risk of hospitalization and death by 89%, topping data published by rival Merck & Co  (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report

Pfizer said it will give the data to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration as part of its Emergency Use Authorization application, which it filed earlier this month, following trials involving around 1,200 patients.

In that trial, Pfizer said, only 0.8% of participants who received the treatment -- along with its existing HIV treatment ritonavir -- within three days of developing symptoms were hospitalized. None, Pfizer said, had died. That compared to a hospitalization rate of 7% for those given a placebo.

“Today’s news is a real game-changer in the global efforts to halt the devastation of this pandemic. These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved or authorized by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of COVID-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations,” said CEO Albert Bourla. “Given the continued global impact of COVID-19, we have remained laser-focused on the science and fulfilling our responsibility to help healthcare systems and institutions around the world while ensuring equitable and broad access to people everywhere.”  

Pfizer shares were marked 9.05% higher in pre-market trading immediately followings the data release to indicate an opening bell price of $487.82 each. Merck shares, meanwhile, were marked 8% lower at $83.33 each.

Earlier this week, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said production of the antiviral candidate, PF-07321332, which entered late-stage testing in September, could be ramped-up in early 2022 if it's ultimately approved by regulators. Hwang, group president at Pfizer Biopharma, said she sees a potential market for the oral treatment of up to 150 million people.

The assessment followed Pfizer's blowout third quarter earnings, which included an improved outlook for 2021 sales of its 'Comirnaty' vaccine of $36 billion and stronger-than-expected profit guidance.

Last month, Merck submitted a formal application to the FDA for emergency approval of its oral COVID pill, known as 'molnupiravir', for treatment of "mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization."

Merck, which developed the oral treatment with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, said the treatment significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death" in patients participating in a late-stage trial. Molnupiravir, or MK-4482, is designed to induce so-called "copying errors" within a harmful virus that prevent it from replicating in the human body.

