Pfizer Stock Leaps As FDA Grants Emergency Approval For Covid Treatment Pill

The FDA granted emergency approval for the use of Paxlovid, an at-home Covid treatment pill that has shown to dramatically reduce hospitalizations and death in high-risk patients.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report shares moved higher Wednesday after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration granted emergency use approval for its Covid treatment pill, the first of its kind to receive clearance in the United States.

The FDA granted the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) following clinical trials data showing that only 0.8% of participants in a trial of around 1,200 who received the treatment -- along with its existing HIV treatment ritonavir -- within three days of developing symptoms were hospitalized. It's also shown to be effective against the newly-identified Omicron variant.

Earlier Wednesday, Pfizer agreed to collectively sell around 4.25 million doses of Paxlovid to the United Kingdom, as it ramps up global production to around 80 million doses this year and as many as 4 billion in 2022.

“Today’s authorization of Paxlovid represents another tremendous example of how science will help us ultimately defeat this pandemic, which, even two years in, continues to disrupt and devastate lives across the world," said CEO Albert Bourla. "This breakthrough therapy, which has been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths and can be taken at home, will change the way we treat COVID-19, and hopefully help reduce some of the significant pressures facing our healthcare and hospital system.”

“Pfizer stands ready to begin delivery in the U.S. immediately to help get Paxlovid into the hands of appropriate patients as quickly as possible,” he added.

Pfizer shares were marked 1.6% higher in mid-day trading immediately following news of the FDA approval to change hands at $59.86 each, extending the stock's six-month gain to around 51.5%.

Last month, Pfizer said it will sell around 10 million of its Paxlovid treatment, which is currently being reviewed for Emergency Use Approval (EUA) by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, to the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

At $530 per tablet, the cost is around 25% cheaper than the $700 price agreed with Merck & Co. MRK last month to buy 1.7 million doses its 'molnupiravir' treatment of "mild-to-moderate Covid in adults who are at risk for progressing to severe forms of disease, or hospitalization.