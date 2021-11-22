Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
FDA Authorizes Pfizer & Moderna Booster Shots For All Adults
FDA Authorizes Pfizer & Moderna Booster Shots For All Adults
Publish date:

Pfizer Stock Jumps On Follow-Up Data From Adolescent COVID Vaccine Trial

Pfizer said Monday that follow-up data from a trial of its Comirnaty COVID vaccine showed a 100% efficacy rate in kids between the ages of 12 and 15.
Author:

Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report shares jumped higher Monday after the drugmaker published impressive follow-up data from a late stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine in adolescents.

Pfizer said the data, which showed both a high efficacy rate of 100% against COVID 19 in adolescents between 12 and 15 years of age, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose, with no serious safety concerns noted in the phase 3 trial. 

Pfizer said the data will be submitted to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for expanded approval of the vaccine, based on the Emergency Use Approval Authorization it was granted earlier this year. 

Pfizer submitted data to the FDA from a late-stage trial of the 'Comirnaty' vaccine it developed with its German partner BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Report, on children between the ages of 5 and 11 in late September, noting a "favorable safety profile and elicited robust neutralizing antibody responses using a two-dose regimen of 10 μg doses".

“As the global health community works to increase the number of vaccinated people around the world, these additional data provide further confidence in our vaccine’s safety and effectiveness profile in adolescents," said CEO Albert Bourla. 

TheStreet Recommends

"This is especially important as we see rates of COVID-19 climbing in this age group in some regions, while vaccine uptake has slowed," he added. "We look forward to sharing these data with the FDA and other regulators."

Pfizer shares were marked 1.1% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $51.35 each, a move that would extend the stock's six-month gain to around 26.2%.

Pfizer posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings of $1.34 per share earlier this month, and boosted its full-year profit forecast while lifting its vaccine sales estimate to around $36 billion.

How to Find Happiness in Retirement - Here’s What the Experts Say

Group revenues, Pfizer said, nearly doubled from last year to $24.1 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of an $22.71 billion tally. Around $13 billion of the topline came from vaccine sales, Pfizer said.

Looking into the final months of the year Pfizer said its sees adjusted earnings in the region of $4.13 to $4.18 per share, up from its prior forecast of $3.95 to $4.05 per share, on improved revenues of between $81 billion and $82 billion. 

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Tesla, Pfizer Active, German COVID Crisis, Inflation in Focus - Stock Market Live

211027UMR1_1600x900
Sponsored Story

With New Phase of Uncleared Margin Rules, Funds Embracing Listed FX

Uber Eats Lead
CANNABIS

Uber Eats Kicks Off Cannabis Delivery in Canada With Tokyo Smoke

Tesla Model S Plaid Lead
MARKETS

Tesla Stock Gains As Musk Tweets Model S Plaid Coming to China In March

Authentic Brands Consortium Wins Aéropostale Auction, Topping Sycamore
IPOs

Authentic Brands Postpones IPO In Favor of Private Stake Sale

Stock Market President's Day Lead
MARKETS

Tesla, Activision, Fed Chair Choice and Stock Markets - 5 Things You Must Know

Disney Parks
INVESTING

Disney World Shelves Worker Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate

Tesla Founder Elon Musk Posts Ancient Chinese Poem, With Twitter Users Guessing At Meanings From Crypto To The UN
INVESTING

Elon Musk’s Tesla Emails Guide Workers on His Orders, Factory Music