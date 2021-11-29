Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Updated:
Original:

Pfizer Stock Jumps On Plan To Boost Covid Pill Production In Fight Against Omicron Variant

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla confirmed the drugmaker's plans to boost production of its Paxlovid antivrical treatment in the first against the spread of the new Omicron variant.
Author:

Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report shares extended gains Monday after the drugmaker said it's preparing to boost production of its Covid antiviral treatment to combat the potential impact of the newly-discovered Omicron variant. 

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC Monday that the drugmaker has committed to making 80 million doses of Paxlovid, its developing antiviral, up from its prior forecast of 50 million. 

The antiviral treatment may continue to be an effective defense against the variant, which was first identified in South Africa, even as scientists remain concerned that it may be resistant to both vaccine structures and natural immunity. 

Bourla also said that Pfizer has created a new template that could speed the development of a new vaccine to combat Omicron if needed, adding  the drugmaker has the capability to make as many as 4 billion doses next year. 

TheStreet Recommends

The Omicron variant carries a spike protein -- the basis for infection -- that is vastly different to that which current vaccines are designed to neutralize, health authorities have said, and is mutating quickly.

Scientists and health officials have yet to determine if Omicron is vaccine resistant, with the World Health Organization cautioning that it could take "several weeks" to assess its full potential.

Pfizer shares were marked 2.3% higher in early trading Monday to change hands at $55.21 each. The stock hit an all-time high of $55.70 early in the esin mid-day trading on Friday. 

Earlier this month, Pfizer said it will sell around 10 million of its Paxlovid treatment, which is currently being reviewed for Emergency Use Approval (EUA) by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, to the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

At $530 per tablet, the cost is around 25% cheaper than the $700 price agreed with Merck & Co. MRK last month to buy 1.7 million doses its 'molnupiravir' treatment of "mild-to-moderate Covid in adults who are at risk for progressing to severe forms of disease, or hospitalization.

Can Twitter's Jack Dorsey Keep the Good Times Rolling?
MARKETS
TWTRSQ

Twitter Stock Leaps Amid Report CEO Jack Dorsey Will Step Down

Bitcoin Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
FBBABA

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin Bounces Back After Omicron Scare

Cyber Monday Is an Overblown Excuse for a Retail Holiday
INVESTING
MJWNGPS

Retail Stocks Level Off as Cyber Monday Offsets Omicron Concerns

Bitcoin vs Ethereum Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin Rebounds as Investors Look Past Omicron Variant and to the Fed

Stock Market Lead
INVESTING

Wells Fargo Bullish on Quality Stocks, Despite Omicron

Amazon's Potential Delivery Service Not a Reason to Sell FedEx, UPS: Jim Cramer
INVESTING
AMZN

Amazon Invests in Bypassing Retail Supply Chain Issues

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS
S&PMRNAPFE

Dow Futures Rebound As Omicron Fears Ease; Pfizer, Moderna, Oil Move Higher- Stock Market Today

Moderna vaccine Lead
INVESTING
MRNAZMUPS

Premarket Movers Monday: Moderna, Zoom Video