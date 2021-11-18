Pfizer Stock Gains On $5.3 Billion COVID Pill Treatment Deal With US Government

Pfizer will supply the U.S. government with 10 million doses of Paxlovid, its Covid antiviral treatment, if it's ultimately approved by the Food & Drug Administration.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report shares jumped higher Thursday after the drugmaker unveiled a $5.3 billion sale of its developing Covid antiviral pill to the U.S. government.

Pfizer said it will sell around 10 million of its Paxlovid treatment, which is currently being reviewed for Emergency Use Approval (EUA) by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, to the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

At $530 per tablet, the cost is around 25% cheaper than the $700 price agreed with Merck & Co. (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report last month to buy 1.7 million doses its 'molnupiravir' treatment of "mild-to-moderate Covid in adults who are at risk for progressing to severe forms of disease, or hospitalization.

“We were thrilled with the recent results of our Phase 2/3 interim analysis, which showed overwhelming efficacy of PAXLOVID in reducing the risk of hospitalization among high-risk patients treated within three days of symptom onset by almost 90% and with no deaths, and are pleased the U.S. government recognizes this potential,” said CEO Albert Bourla. “It is encouraging to see a growing understanding of the valuable role that oral investigational therapies may play in combatting COVID-19, and we look forward to continuing discussions with governments around the world to help ensure broad access for people everywhere.”

Pfizer shares were marked 0.3% higher in mid-day trading Thursday to change hands at $51.00 each. Merck edged 0.2% lower to $82.40 each.

Pfizer said earlier this month that only 0.8% of participants in a trial of around 1,200 who received the treatment -- along with its existing HIV treatment ritonavir -- within three days of developing symptoms were hospitalized.

Last month, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said Paxlovid production could be ramped-up in early 2022 if it's ultimately approved by regulators, with the group president at Pfizer Biopharma adding she sees a potential market for the oral treatment of up to 150 million people.

Reports also suggest that the FDA will offer a quick review of its application to have its COVID booster shot approved for all American adults.

The FDA promised to review the application "as expeditiously as possible", opting for an internal decision as opposed to one from a panel of outside experts, with a decision expected as early as this week. An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to meet Friday to approve the Pfizer request.

The FDA approved Pfizer's COVID vaccine, known as 'Comiranty', for booster shots in older and at risk Americans in late September.