Pfizer Stock Climbs As Drugmaker Says COVID Antiviral Treatment May Come Later This Year

Pfizer PFE shares extended gains Tuesday after the drugmaker said it could have doses of its developing COVID antiviral available before the end of the year.

Speaking to investors on a conference call that followed the group's stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said production of the antiviral candidate, PF-07321332, which entered late-stage testing in September, could be ramped-up in early 2022 if it's ultimately approved by regulators. The pill is designed to be co-administered with Pfizer's existing HIV treatment ritonavir.

Hwang, group president at Pfizer Biopharma, said she sees a potential market for the oral treatment of up to 150 million people.

The assessment followed Pfizer's blowout third quarter earnings, which included an improved outlook for 2021 sales of its 'Comirnaty' vaccine of $36 billion and stronger-than-expected profit guidance.

Pfizer said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $1.34 per share, an 86% increase from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.09. Group revenues, Pfizer said, nearly doubled from last year to $24.1 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of an $22.71 billion tally. Around $13 billion of the topline came from vaccine sales, Pfizer said.

Looking into the final months of the year Pfizer said its sees adjusted earnings in the region of $4.13 to $4.18 per share, up from its prior forecast of $3.95 to $4.05 per share, on improved revenues of between $81 billion and $82 billion.

Pfizer shares were marked 4.77% higher in late-morning trading Tuesday to change hands at $45.72 each.

"While we are proud of our third quarter financial performance, we are even more proud of what these financial results represent in terms of the positive impact we are having on human lives around the world," said CEO Albert Bourla. "We remain on track to achieve our goal of delivering at least two billion doses to low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022 -- at least one billion to be delivered this year and one billion next year, with the possibility to increase those deliveries if more orders are placed by these countries for 2022."

Late last month, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved Pfizer's COVID vaccine for use in children between the ages of 5 and 11, potentially making the lower-dose regime available for around 28 million schoolchildren before the end of the year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to sign-off on the FDA recommendation later today.

That followed a nod by the FDA in September for a Pfizer/BioNtech booster shot for individuals over the age of 65, those between 18 and 64 who are at "high risk of severe COVID-19", and adults whose "frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19".

Pfizer's 'Comirnaty' vaccine is already approved for children between the ages of 12 and 15, as well as those over the age of 16 and the broader U.S. population.