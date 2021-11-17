Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Pfizer Agrees to Generic Production of COVID-19 Pill: Everything We Know So Far
Pfizer Agrees to Generic Production of COVID-19 Pill: Everything We Know So Far
Updated:
Original:

Pfizer Stock Active After CFO Retirement, FDA Application For COVID Pill Approval

Pfizer said its longtime CFO Frank D’Amelio will retire, and filed a formal application for Emergency Use Approval of its promising COVID antiviral treatment.
Author:

Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report shares pared some of its earlier gains Wednesday after the drugmaker said its long-serving CFO would step down in the coming months. 

Frank D’Amelio will retire after a fifteen year career with Pfizer, the company said, and will stay on with the group while it searches for his replacement. In a parallel move, Pfizer said it will add its chief supply officer, mike McDermott, to the executive leadership team starting in January of next year.

Pfizer also noted late Tuesday that it's completed its submission to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for Emergency Use Approval (EUA) of Paxlovid, the group's promising COVID antiviral treatment. 

Pfizer said earlier this month that only 0.8% of participants in a trial of around 1,200 who received the treatment -- along with its existing HIV treatment ritonavir -- within three days of developing symptoms were hospitalized.

TheStreet Recommends

“I want to thank Frank for his many years of service to Pfizer as CFO and for the impact he has had on the Company and the patients we serve,” said CEO Albert Bourla. “Frank has driven a strategic vision for the Company’s financial success, and he leaves Pfizer in a strong position for future growth having been instrumental in our multi-year transformation to an industry leading, science-based biopharmaceutical company.”  

Pfizer shares were marked 0.7% higher in pre-market trading Wednesday to indicate an opening bell price of $49.95 each.

Reports also suggest that the FDA will offer a quick review of its application to have its COVID booster shot approved for all American adults.

The FDA promised to review the application "as expeditiously as possible", opting for an internal decision as opposed to one from a panel of outside experts, with a decision expected as early as this week. An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to meet Friday to approve the Pfizer request.

The FDA approved Pfizer's COVID vaccine, known as 'Comiranty', for booster shots in older and at risk Americans in late September.

Bitcoin Down Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Cardano Hold Steady After Steep Declines

Roblox Lead
INVESTING

Why Roblox Is the Metaverse Stock to Own

Target Lead
MARKETS

Target Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Beat As Margin Pressures Mount

Lucid Air sedan Lead
CARS

Lucid Shares Climb, Putting EV Maker’s Market Value Above Ford

Lowe's Lead
MARKETS

Lowe's Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2021 Sales Guidance Boost

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Tesla, Pfizer, Visa, Qualcomm & Stock Markets - 5 Things You Must Know

Pulp Fiction 1994
INVESTING

Miramax Sues 'Pulp Fiction' Director Tarantino over NFT Plans

Wall Street Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/16: Walmart, Lucid, Nvidia