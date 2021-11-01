On Semiconductor Stock Hits Record High After Apple Supplier Beats Q3 Earnings Forecast

On Semiconductor Corp. (ON) - Get ON Semiconductor Corporation Report shares surged to a record high Monday after the chipmaker and Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report supplier posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and forecast solid holiday-season revenues.

On Semi said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at 87 cents per share, a more than three-fold increase from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 74 cents. Group revenues, On Semi said, rose 32% from last year to $1.742 billion, coming in just ahead of analysts' forecasts of a $1.71 billion tally.

Gross margins increased by nearly 8% from last year to $41.5%, On Semi said, while operating margins were up nearly 5% to $24.5%.

Looking into the final months of the year, On Semi -- which makes a host of iPhone components -- said its sees revenues in the range of $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion, a better-than-expected tally that could assuage some concerns for the tech giant's supply chain heading into the holiday season.

“We delivered another quarter of record results driven by on-going execution of our new strategy with demand remaining strong for our intelligent power and sensing solutions in the automotive and industrial end-markets," said CEO Hassane El-Khoury.

"With a rapidly expanding design-win funnel for disruptive applications such as electric vehicles, ADAS, industrial automation, and alternative energy, coupled with ongoing transformational changes, we are making sustainable progress towards our target financial model."

On Semiconductor shares were marked 9.5% higher in early trading immediately following the earnings release to change hands at $52.60 each, a move that would value the Phoenix, Arizona-based tech group at around $22.7 billion. The stock hit a record high of $53.88 each earlier in the session.

Apple shares, meanwhile, slipped 0.3% lower following on from last week's slump after it noted that supply chain woes ripped $6 billion from its September quarter sales and expected the disruption to impact its holiday season.