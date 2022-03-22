Skip to main content
Are Crypto Sanction Concerns 'Highly Overestimated?'
Are Crypto Sanction Concerns 'Highly Overestimated?'

Okta Stock Tumbles Amid Digital Breach Investigation As Cybersecurity Risks Mount

Access management and cloud identity group Okta is investigating a digital data breach following a warning on Russian cyber attacks from President Joe Biden.

Updated at 8:34 am EST

Okta Inc.  (OKTA) - Get Okta, Inc. Class A Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after the tech group, which manages network access for thousands of U.S. companies, began investigating reports of an illegal data breach. 

Okta was alerted to the potential breach when hackers, allegedly representing a group called LAPSUS$, posted photographs of what were claimed to be the San Francisco-based group's internal technology on the Telegram channel. CEO Todd McKinnon said the photos could be linked to an attempted hack in January that has since been contained. 

"Based on our investigation to date, there is no evidence of ongoing malicious activity beyond the activity detected in January," McKinnon said Tuesday through his verified Twitter account. 

Okta shares were marked 7.35% lower in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $156.95 each. 

Cybersecurity risk has intensified in recent days following comments from President Joe Biden warning of a potential attack from Russian hackers in reprisal to western sanctions linked to its war on Ukraine.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“The more Putin’s back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ. One of the tools he’s most likely to use in my view, in our view, is cyberattacks,” Biden told reporters in Washington Monday. “The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential and it’s coming."

European officials, meanwhile, agreed to a policy framework Tuesday that would manage a cyberattack on EU institutions following calls earlier this month for an emergency response fund to manage cyber risks. 

Those risk was highlighted by a broad App system outage reported yesterday by Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, an otherwise rare disruption for the world's biggest tech company that affected both its corporate and retail operations as well as App-related services such as music and podcasts.

Apple's status page noted the issued was resolved late Monday afternoon, with Bloomberg reporting that the outage was linked to a DNS, or Domain Name System error similar to those which triggered disruptions for Facebook and Instagram last year.

The Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) said earlier this year that 2021 was a record year for cyber attacks, with 1,862 verified data breaches, a 68% increase from 2020.

"There is no reason to believe the level of data compromises will suddenly decline in 2022," said Velasquez said ITRC CEO Eva Velasquez.

Research from IBM  (IBM) - Get International Business Machines Corporation Report and the Ponemon Institute suggests the average cost of a data breach for a U.S.-based company is around $9.05 million.

Your Tax Forms Are In the Mail: A Guide to Deciphering Your IRS Paperwork
Sponsored Story

IRS Tax Transcript: What Is It and How Do I Request One?

By TurboTax
Amazon Prime Lead
INVESTING
AMZNCMCSADIS

Amazon About to Make a Huge Hire to Take on Disney, Comcast

By Daniel Kline
homeowners storm new orleans sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

How to Do an Annual Review of Your Homeowner's Insurance

By Jeanette Pavini
Darkened photo of an oil rig with text overlay that reads "What Is Crude Oil and How Can You Invest?"
C

What Is Crude Oil and How Can You Invest?

By TheStreet Staff
Photo of a tall building on Wall Street with text overlay that reads "What Is a Moving Average?"
M

What Is a Moving Average? Definition, Calculation & Example

By TheStreet Staff
Wall Street Coronavirus Lead
MARKETS
NKETSLABABA

Stock Market Today - 3/22: Stocks Edge Higher, Hawkish Powell Comments Lift Treasury Yields

By Martin Baccardax
Huawei Removes Self-driving Car Chief After Remarks About Tesla 'killing' People Go Viral On Social Media
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Extends Win Streak As First Berlin Gigafactory Deliveries Set To Roll

By Martin Baccardax
Nike-5f1850857e8c350ae07db711_Jul_22_2020_15_01_29
MARKETS
NKE

Nike Stock Leaps On Q3 Earnings Beat, Solid Sports Apparel, Sneaker Demand Outlook

By Martin Baccardax