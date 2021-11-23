U.S. equity futures traded mixed Tuesday, although volumes are beginning to thin ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break, as investors re-set interest rate expectations following President Joe Biden's decision to name Jerome Powell to a second term as Federal Reserve Chairman.
Oil prices were also in focus after the White House unveiled plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve ---as part of a coordinated move with China, India, South Korea, Japan and the United Kingdom -- in an effort to tame surging energy costs.
Powell's nomination, alongside prospective Vice Chair Lael Brainard, has boosted bets on both a near-term acceleration of the Fed's tapering strategy, as well as those linked to a 2022 rate hike, in the face of the fastest pace of domestic inflation in more than three decades.
That's lifted the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, to its highest levels in 16 months, while bumping benchmark 2-year note yields to a March 2020 high of 0.634% in overnight trading. The CME Group's FedWatch tool now suggests a 78% chance of a June rate hike, up from around 65% a week ago.
On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 25 point opening bell gain while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 2.5 point move to the downside.
Futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite, which tumbled 1.26% from its all time high last night, are indicating a 55 point dip as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields climbed to 1.637% in overnight trading.
TheStreet Recommends
In the oil markets, WTI futures contracts for January delivery, which are tightly corelated to U.S. gas prices, were marked $1.3.8 lower from last night's close at $75.38 per barrel immediately following news of the SPR release.
Brent crude contracts for January, the global pricing benchmark, fell $1.02 to a two-month low of $78.74 per barrel.
In terms of individual stocks, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report slumped 9.2% as growth concerns offset stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and a robust full-year sales outlook.
Xpeng (XPEV) - Get Xpeng Report shares jumped 3.4% after the China-based electric carmaker, and upstart Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rival, posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and said year-end deliveries would top Street forecasts.
Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report tumbled 10.9% after it posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings but forecast weaker same-store sales over the holiday period as supply chain disruptions ripple through into the retail electronics sector.
Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report shares were lower, as well, after it posted third quarter earnings hat were largely in-line with Street forecasts, noting it plans to rollout price increases that will take its midpoint to $1.25 early next year.
In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 was marked 0.82% lower by mid-day trading in Frankfurt, pulling the regional benchmark to a three-week low, amid ongoing concerns over the rise in coronavirus infection rates and the prospect of tighter monetary policy from the European Central Bank.
In Asia, the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index was marked 0.45% lower on the session as stocks followed last night's sell-off on Wall Street, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was closed for the nation's Labor Day Thanksgiving holiday.