White House Ban Russia Energy Imports Sends Oil Prices Surging Past $130 Per Barrel

The Biden administration could unveil an import ban on all Russian exports of crude, coal and natural gas later today, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

Updated at 9:55 am EST

U.S. oil prices extended gains Tuesday following reports that the White House is set to ban the import of Russian energy products, including coal, oil and natural gas, following last week's invasion of Ukraine.

Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. is prepared to make an announcement on the import ban as early as today, opting to make the decision without the participation of European allies such as Germany, which is far more dependent on Russia gas exports.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in fact, warned that Russia could cut off gas supplies to western Europe if its leaders join a U.S.-lead boycott of Russia energy exports.

Russia is the world's third-largest crude producer, supplying global markets with between 5 million and 7 million barrels of oil per day. However, its imports comprise only around 3% of U.S. daily consumption.

WTI crude futures for April delivery were marked $8 higher at $127.45 per barrel following the Bloomberg report, while Brent contracts for May surged $8 to $131.19 per barrel during early New York trading.

In the meantime, a Congressional bill that would ban energy imports from Russia, while repealing normal trade relations with Moscow and neighboring Belarus, could come to the floor as early as today.

The bill would also "empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports," House Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers Sunday.

At the pumps, the average cost for a gallon of gas hit an all-time high of $4.104 yesterday, according to the consumer website Gasbuddy.com, topping the $4.103 level set during the peak of the global financial crisis in 2008.

The national average based on American Automobile Association data was a record high $4.17 per gallon, including a $5.34 average in the state of California.