Oil Slides as Biden Releases 50 Million Barrels of Stockpiled Oil Reserves

Oil prices slide after Biden announces the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserves stockpile to temper surging energy prices.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after President Joe Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic petroleum reserves stockpile in a move meant to quell rising gas prices at the pumps.

WTI futures contracts for January delivery, which are tightly correlated to U.S. gas prices, were marked $1.38 lower from Monday night's close at $75.38 a barrel immediately following news of the SPR release, while Brent crude contracts for January, the global pricing benchmark, fell $1.02 to a two-month low of $78.74 per barrel.

The release of 50 million barrels is the most since 2011 and comes as gas prices continue to surge across the country. U.S. oil prices fell to a six-week low last week on reports that Biden had asked other major world leaders to authorize the release of their own reserves to boost global supplies and offset the impact of OPEC production cuts.

It also comes amid near-record gas prices just as Americans are about to hit the roads ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, which is expected to generate the most traffic and movement on the roads, rails and in the air since the pandemic began.

Other countries participating in the release include China, India, Japan, South Korea and the U.K., the White House said in a statement.

“The president stands ready to take additional action, if needed, and is prepared to use his full authorities working in coordination with the rest of the world to maintain adequate supply as we exit the pandemic,” the White House said.

OPEC, in the meantime, has stuck to its plans for only a modest paring of production cuts, which have helped lift global crude prices to the highest levels in seven years last month.

The SPR was established after the oil crisis of the 1970s. The oil is stored in underground salt caverns in Texas and Louisiana that the U.S. maintains in case of emergency, like a hurricane or war. The caverns currently hold more than 600 million barrels of oil. That’s slightly less than one month's worth of oil at current U.S. consumption levels.