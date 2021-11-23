Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What Biden Administration Is Doing to Combat Rising Gas Prices
What Biden Administration Is Doing to Combat Rising Gas Prices
Publish date:

Oil Slides as Biden Releases 50 Million Barrels of Stockpiled Oil Reserves

Oil prices slide after Biden announces the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserves stockpile to temper surging energy prices.
Author:
and

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after President Joe Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic petroleum reserves stockpile in a move meant to quell rising gas prices at the pumps.

WTI futures contracts for January delivery, which are tightly correlated to U.S. gas prices, were marked $1.38 lower from Monday night's close at $75.38 a barrel immediately following news of the SPR release, while Brent crude contracts for January, the global pricing benchmark, fell $1.02 to a two-month low of $78.74 per barrel.

The release of 50 million barrels is the most since 2011 and comes as gas prices continue to surge across the country. U.S. oil prices fell to a six-week low last week on reports that Biden had asked other major world leaders to authorize the release of their own reserves to boost global supplies and offset the impact of OPEC production cuts.

It also comes amid near-record gas prices just as Americans are about to hit the roads ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, which is expected to generate the most traffic and movement on the roads, rails and in the air since the pandemic began. 

TheStreet Recommends

Other countries participating in the release include China, India, Japan, South Korea and the U.K., the White House said in a statement. 

“The president stands ready to take additional action, if needed, and is prepared to use his full authorities working in coordination with the rest of the world to maintain adequate supply as we exit the pandemic,” the White House said.

OPEC, in the meantime, has stuck to its plans for only a modest paring of production cuts, which have helped lift global crude prices to the highest levels in seven years last month.

The SPR was established after the oil crisis of the 1970s. The oil is stored in underground salt caverns in Texas and Louisiana that the U.S. maintains in case of emergency, like a hurricane or war. The caverns currently hold more than 600 million barrels of oil. That’s slightly less than one month's worth of oil at current U.S. consumption levels.

Jim Cramer -- Burlington Stores Continues to Win
INVESTING

Burlington Stores Stock Climbs on Third-Quarter Earnings Beat

Best Buy Lead
MARKETS

Best Buy Stock Tumbles After Q3 Earnings Beat, Soft Holiday Sales Forecast

Closing Bell: Crude Oil Climbs; Stocks Slightly Higher as Trump Takes Oath
MARKETS

Biden Backfire? Oil Prices Surge After President Orders SPR Crude Sales

Dollar Tree Should Sell the Biggest Acquisition It Has Ever Made, Analyst Says
MARKETS

Dollar Tree Stock Slips On Q3 Earnings, Sees Price Midpoint of $1.25 in Early 2022

Chinese Electric Car Maker Xpeng Gets Green Light For P7 Road Tests In US As It Readies To Take On Tesla
MARKETS

Xpeng Stock Surges After Q3 Revenue Surge, Solid Delivery Forecast

Urban Outfitters Struggles in Third-Quarter as Sales Plummet
INVESTING

Urban Outfitters Shares Drop After In-Store Sales Slide

Dick's Sporting Goods Kicks It in Third Quarter, Shares Surge
INVESTING

Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Falls; Q3 Earnings Beat, Guidance Raised

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS

Biden Taps SPR To Tame Oil Prices, Stocks Mixed As Rate Hike Bets Accelerate On Powell Nomination