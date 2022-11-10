October Inflation Slows Sharply To 7.7%, Sparking Fed Pivot Bets; Stock Futures Surge

Big declines in headline and core inflation data for the month of October is triggering big bets on slower Fed rate hikes and a huge rally on Wall Street.

U.S. inflation slowed notably last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Thursday, sparking hopes of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's rate plans and trigger a massive move higher for U.S. stocks.

The headline consumer price index for the month of October was estimated to have risen 7.7% from last year, down from the 8.2% pace recorded in September and well south of the Street consensus forecast of 8.0%.

On a monthly basis, inflation was up 0.4%, the BLS said, compared to a 0.4% reading in September, a 0.1% reading in August and a flat reading in July. Street forecasts had projected a 0.6% acceleration.

So-called core inflation, which strips-out volatile components such as food and energy prices, rose 0.3% on the month, and 6.3% on the year, the report noted, with both the annual and monthly reading coming firmly below Street forecasts.

"Today's report provides some evidence of inflation softening and may prompt discussion of an eventual shift by the Fed," said Jason Pride, CIO for private wealth management at Glenmede. "After moving rates swiftly to neutral throughout the year, the Fed has adopted a more data-dependent approach to rate hikes going forward as it remains laser-focused on the price stability half of its dual mandate."

"Still, we suspect that the Fed may see one month as not providing that big of a shift or that consistent of a trend, when its goal is to bring inflation back to 2%," he added. "As a result, the Fed will now more likely hike rates by only 50 basis points in December and wait for confirmation of this trend in further reports to determine its long-term path."

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks reacted sharply to the softer-than-expected readings, with futures tied to the S&P 500 price for a 117 point opening bell gain while those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were priced for a 750 point surge. Futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq were priced for a 450 point rally.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell 15 basis points to 3.934% while 2-year notes slumped 18 basis points to 4.408%. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its global peers, fell 0.75% to 109.73.

The CME Group's FedWatch is pricing in an 80% chance of a 50 basis point Fed rate hike next month in Washington, up from 52% prior to the data release, with just a 19.4% chance for a fifth consecutive 75 basis point hike.