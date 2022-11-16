Nvidia Stock Jumps As Data Center Gains Offset Q3 Earnings Miss

“We are quickly adapting to the macro environment, correcting inventory levels and paving the way for new products,” said CEO Jensen Huang.

Updated at 4:40 pm EST

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, but saw solid gains in its data center business despite softness in China and a pullback in global demand.

Nvidia said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in October, the group's fiscal third quarter, came in at 58 cents per share, down 50% from the same period last year and well shy of the Street consensus forecast of 69 cents per share.

Group revenues, Nvidia said, fell 16.5% from last year to $5.93 billion, a figure that topped analysts' estimates of a $5.77 billion tally.

Data center revenues were pegged at $3.83 billion, Nvidia said, a 31% increase from last year, thanks to what it called "broad-based" gains across "U.S. cloud service providers, consumer internet companies and other vertical industries".

Revenues from gaming chips -- which are also used in cryptocurrency mining -- fell 51% from last year to $1.57 billion, "reflecting lower sell-in to partners to help align channel inventory levels with current demand expectations as macro-economic conditions and Cvoid lockdowns in China continue to weigh on consumer demand."

Professional Visualization revenues fell 65% to $200 million while Automotive revenues were up 86% to $251 million.

Looking into the current quarter, Nvidia said it sees revenues of around $6 billion, plus or minus 2%, compared to the Street consensus of $6.09 billion.

“We are quickly adapting to the macro environment, correcting inventory levels and paving the way for new products,” said CEO Jensen Huang. “The ramp of our new platforms -- Ada Lovelace RTX graphics, Hopper AI computing, BlueField and Quantum networking, Orin for autonomous vehicles and robotics, and Omniverse -- is off to a great start and forms the foundation of our next phase of growth."

Nvidia shares were marked 2.8% higher in after-hours trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate a Thursday opening bell price of $163.57 each.