Skip to main content

Nvidia Earnings Preview: Gaming Sector Outlook In Focus After Q2 Revenue Warning

“Our gaming product sell-through projections declined significantly as the quarter progressed,” CEO Jensen Huang cautioned on August 8.

Nvidia Corp.  (NVDA)  shares edged lower Wednesday ahead of its closely-watched second quarter earnings after the closing bell, with investors focused on the chipmaker's gaming sector outlook following a negative pre-announcement earlier this month.

Analysts expect the group to post earnings of $1.25 per share, a 20% jump from the same period last year, on revenues of around $6.7 billion, the bulk of which -- $3.81 billion -- is likely to come from its data center division.

Nvidia, which also makes chips for the gaming and cryptocurrency mining industries, cautioned earlier this month that the heretofore 'recession proof' video game sector weakness would likely bring a 44% decline in revenues for the division, with a second quarter tally of $2.04 billion.

Take-Two Interactive  (TTWO) , which makes the popular 'Grand Theft Auto' video game franchise, clipped its full-year revenue forecast in mid-August amid emerging weakness in the sector. Take-Two said full-year revenues would likely come in between $5.8 billion and $5.9 billion, citing a pullback in consumer discretionary spending, echoing similar comments from rivals Activision Blizzard  (ATVI)  and Electronic Arts  (EA) .

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“Our gaming product sell-through projections declined significantly as the quarter progressed,” CEO Jensen Huang told investors on August 8. “As we expect the macroeconomic conditions affecting sell-through to continue, we took actions with our Gaming partners to adjust channel prices and inventory.

Nvidia shares were marked 0.1% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $171.63 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date decline to around 41.1%.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh thinks Nvidia's near-term guidance will reflect both a trough in the gaming sector as well as strength in data center demand, leading to a resumption in quarter-on-quarter revenue growth. 

"We believe Nvidia has been able to repurpose gaming GPUs to ease supply constraints and higher backlog in data center and auto," said Vinh, who carries an "overweight' rating with a $230 price target on the stock. 

"Given weak gaming demand, supply chain feedback indicates that Nvidia has been able to repurpose its high-end gaming GPUs to better support cumulative backlogs in data center and auto, where Nvidia has remained supply constrained," he added.

DOT Flight Cancellations 082322 DB
INVESTING

Pete Buttigieg Says Airlines Need to Make Air Travel Better

By Michael Tedder
Burger King Restaurant Lead KL
INVESTING
QSRMCDWEN

Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken

By Daniel Kline
Slightly darkened bird's eye photo of a suburban, residential area with rows of similar-looking houses with text overlay that reads "How to Bet Against Real Estate"
INVESTING

4 Simple Ways to Bet Against the Real-Estate Market

By TheStreet Staff
Movie Theatre Cinema
INVESTING
DIS

These Beloved Disney Favorites Are Coming Back to Theaters

By Danni Button
Instagram Lead
INVESTING
GOOGLMETASNAP

Meta's Instagram is Testing Another Feature Aimed at a Younger Audience

By Danni Button
Nvidia Intel Lead JS
INVESTING
INTCBAM

Intel Unveils New Funding Model to Enable Huge Chip Project

By Rob Lenihan
Taco Bell Lead JS
INVESTING
YUMCMGMCD

Taco Bell Has Some New Things On the Menu

By Colette Bennett
Play Airlines 082322 KL
INVESTING

A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe

By Veronika Bondarenko