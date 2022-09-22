Novavax Stock Slides As JPMorgan Slashes Price Target, Lowers Rating
Novavax Inc. (NVAX) shares moved sharply lower Thursday after analysts at JPMorgan lowered their rating and price target on the drugmaker following its decision to slash near-term sales forecasts.
JPMorgan analyst Eric Joseph cut his rating on the stock to 'underweight', from 'neutral', while slashing his price target by more than $100, to $27 per share.
Last month, Novavax pruned its full-year revenue forecast and warned that it doesn't expect to sell any more of its Covid vaccines in the United States this year following a wider-than-expected third quarter loss of $6.53 per share.
Novavax halved its 2022 sales forecast to between $2 billion and $2.3 billion, citing the late entry of its Covid vaccine to a glutted domestic market, adding it doesn't expect a new order this year from the World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility, as government buyers work through supply purchased earlier in the year.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended granting Emergency Use Authorization for the group's Covid vaccine -- known as NVX-CoV2373 -- to patients over the age of eighteen in early June, adding to previous authorizations given to Pfizer (PFE) , Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Moderna (MRNA) .
Pfizer, in fact, said sales of both its Comirnaty vaccine and Paxlovid oral treatment should combine for around $54 billion this year.
Novavax shares were marked 5.7% lower in pre-market trading Thursday to indicate an opening bell price of $24.40 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date decline to around 82%.