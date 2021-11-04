Nikola Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Report, SEC Settlement Update

Nikola (NKLA) - Get Nikola Corp. Report shares jumped higher Thursday after the troubled electric truckmaker said it could settle fraud charges levied by the Securities & Exchange Commission for around $125 million.

It is unclear which investigation the SEC settlement traces back to, with the agency launching a probe in March and linked to Nikola's then-projected cash flows and planned use of proceeds from an earlier capital raising. Nikola also worked with the SEC to look into allegations of fraud raised by short seller Hindenburg research in September of last year.

Nikola noted the SEC settlement alongside third quarter earnings data which showed a non-GAAP loss of 22 cents per share, or $267 million, adding it expects to deliver up to 25 of its Tre BEV trucks by the end of the year.

"During the third quarter, we continued to execute on our business plan," said CEO Mark Russell. "Validation of the Nikola Tre BEV is progressing, with trucks now being test-driven and tested on public roads. We also formally inaugurated our joint venture manufacturing facility in Ulm, Germany, and entered into additional strategic partnerships to advance our hydrogen refueling ecosystem with TC Energy and OPAL Fuels."

"With prospects of an SEC settlement, we're looking forward to resolving the outstanding issues relating to our founder and bringing that chapter to a close and maintaining our focus on delivering trucks to our customers, and building the energy, service, and support infrastructure our customers need," he added.

Nikola shares were marked 3.2% higher in early trading Thursday to change hands at $13.12 each.

The U.S. Justice Department said in late August that former Nikola CEO -- who founded the company in 2014 -- will face securities fraud charges as a result of allegeations that he made fraudulent statements about the electric truckmaker's product and technology development between November 2019 and September 2020.

In September of that year, analysts at Hindenburg Research, a noted short-seller, published a note accusing the electric-truck startup of being "an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies."

Milton, who was replaced by former General Motors' GM vice chairman Stephen Girsky, was accused by Hindenburg of orchestrating an "intricate fraud built on dozens of lies", citing data from phone calls, text messages and emails that it says detail dozens of false statements.