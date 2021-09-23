Nike Stock Slides After Sales Miss, Supply Chain Issues Cloud Q1 Earnings Beat

Nike's first quarter sales missed Wall Street forecasts, raising questions as to the impact of supply chain disruptions on its near-term revenue estimates.

Nike Inc. (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday, but fell modestly short of analysts' estimates for sales, suggesting supply-chain disruptions could impact revenue forecasts heading into the holiday season.

Nike said earnings for the three months ending in August, its fiscal first quarter, were pegged at $1.16 per share, up 22.1% from the same period last year and just ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.11 per share. Group revenues, Nike said, rose 16% to $12.2 billion, just shy of analysts' estimates of a $12.465 billion tally.

China sales were up 11% from last year to $1.982 billion, Nike said, while North American sales, Nike's biggest market, grew 15% to $4.879 billion.

Gross profit margins rose 170 basis points to 46.5%, "led by margin expansion in our NIKE Direct business, a higher mix of full-price sales and favorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates."

“NIKE’s strong results this quarter are continued proof of our deep consumer connections, unrelenting innovation pipeline and a digital advantage that fuels our brand momentum,” said CEO John Donahoe. “We have the right playbook to navigate macroeconomic dynamics, as we create value through our relentless drive to fuel the future of sport.”

Nike shares were marked 2.5% lower in extended hours trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate a Friday opening bell price of $155.56 each, a move that would trim the stock's six-month gain to around 17%.

Over the summer, two Nike suppliers in Vietnam -- Eclat and Quang Viet -- planned production cuts to meet COVID requirements amid a surge in Delta infections in the south Asia region.

Nike said in its Securities and Exchange Commission 10-K report that during fiscal 2020, factories in Vietnam produced half its shoes and 28% of its apparel.