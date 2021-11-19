Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Applied Materials, Intuit, Palo Alto Networks
Earnings Recap: Applied Materials, Intuit, Palo Alto Networks
Publish date:

Nike Stock Edges Higher As Dividend Boost Extends Payout Gains To 20 Years

Nike extended its run of divided increases to 20 years with an 11% boost to its first quarter dividend.
Author:

Nike Inc.  (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report shares bumped higher Friday after the world's biggest sports apparel group boosted its quarterly dividend by 11%, extending its run of increased payouts to twenty consecutive years.

Nike said it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 30.5 cents per share, a 3 cent increase from the prior payout, to shareholders of record on December 6. 

The payout followed a mixed first quarter earnings report from Nike that included $12.2 billion in sales and a bottom line of $1.16 per share, powered by a rebound in China and extended gains in U.S. revenues.

However, Nike cut its full-year sales forecast to a "mid-single digit" growth rate, from a previous estimate of double-digit gains, owing to supply chain issues that it said were impacting the movement of goods from Asia to north America.

TheStreet Recommends

“Nike continues to fuel growth through our Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy, while generating strong cash flow and increasing returns to shareholders,” said CEO John Donahoe. “This is now our 20th consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts, and reflects our strong track record and confidence in our ability to deliver sustainable, profitable, capital-efficient growth over the long-term.”  

Nike shares were marked 0.5% higher in pre-market trading Friday to indicate an opening bell price of $172.13 each.

Even with the muted holiday-quarter outlook, Goldman analyst Kate McShane said Nike's current sourcing issues are "transitory", noting last month that the stock's recent pullback following its first quarter earnings update represents a buying opportunity based on a "healthy industry backdrop with a company-specific, continued focus on innovation to drive growth."

Bank of America analysts Lorraine Hutchinson, however, noted recently that supply chain issues are "not unique to Nike and we expect delayed deliveries across the entire athletic ecosystem".

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Bitcoin, Moderna, Palo Alto Networks Active; Stock Futures Mixed - 5 Things To Know

Intuit: Cramer's Top Takeaways
TECHNOLOGY

Intuit Stock Lifts 9% After Raising Guidance

Photo of the NYSE building with text overlay that reads "What Is a P/E Ratio?"
P

What Is a P/E Ratio? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

211027umr1_1600x900
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/18: Twitter, Rivian, DraftKings

Photo of glass-sided buildings with text overly that reads "What Are the Fundamentals of a Stock?"
F

What Are Stock Fundamentals? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

Darkened photo of high-rise office building with text overlay that reads "What Is a P/S Ratio?"
P

What Is a Price-to-Sales Ratio? Definition, Examples & FAQ

Image of Bond Certificate with text overlay asking the question "What Is Bond Duration?"
D

What Is Bond Duration? Definition, Formula & Examples

Image of Bond Certificate with text overlay "What Are Bonds and How Do They Work?"
B

What Are Bonds and How Do They Work? Examples and FAQ