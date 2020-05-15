New York Stock Exchange To Resume Some Floor Trading May 26

Trading floor has been closed since late March due to coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Stock Exchange will partially re-open floor trading May 26, the exchange president wrote in an opinion column Thursday.

The exchange’s floor has been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A “subset” of brokers will be allowed access to the floor beginning May 26, exchange president Stacey Cunningham wrote in a Wall Street Journal column Thursday.

The re-opening will involve new safety measures to preserve social distancing and frequent cleanings. Floor brokers will also be required to wear face masks and will have their temperatures checked before entry. Workers and visitors to the exchange will be asked not to take public transit, including buses and the subway, to the exchange.

All trading since the floor closed in March has been conducted electronically. For many years, the vast majority of trades have been conducted electronically even when the floor is open.

The exchange’s floor closure came just as the coronavirus pandemic was gathering steam in New York, the city and state hardest hit by the disease.

At the time of the closure, stock trader Peter Tuchman, sometimes described as the “most photographed man on Wall Street,” announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an interview with TheStreet a month later he said he had never faced a more severe challenge and that it was important for people to know that “this virus is a beast.”

The New York Stock Exchange is owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) - Get Report. Shares fell 5 cents, or 0.05%, to $93.25 Thursday.