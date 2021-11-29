Moderna Stock Surges As Drugmaker Says It Can Have Omicron Vaccine Ready in Early 2022

Moderna's CMO told the BBC Sunday that a new vaccine could be ready "in large quantities" by early next year if the Omicron variant proves resistant to current doses.

Morderna shares surged higher in pre-market trading Monday as the drugmaker insisted it could develop a new vaccine capable of combating the new Omicron variant early in the new year.

Scientists and health officials have yet to determine if the variant, first identified in South Africa, is resistant to current vaccines structures, with the World Health Organization cautioning that it could take "several weeks" to assess its full potential.

The variant carries a spike protein -- the basis for infection -- that is vastly different to that which current vaccines are designed to neutralize, health authorities have said, and is mutating quickly.

Cases thus far have been reported in Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, France, Italy, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, warning Sunday that a U.S. infection case is 'inevitable".

Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton, however, told the BBC Sunday that Omicron, first identified in South Africa, may not be affected by current vaccine structures, adding that it may take "a couple of weeks" before that can be determined.



“If we have to make a brand new vaccine, I think that’s going to be early 2022 before that’s really going to be available in large quantities,” Burton said.

Pfizer's German-based vaccine partner, BioNTech, meanwhile, said late Friday that data from lab tests, which are expected in about two weeks, "will provide more information about whether (Omicron) could be an escape variant that may require an adjustment of our vaccine if the variant spreads globally.'

Moderna shares were marked 9.85% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $362.08 each while Pfizer jumped 1.3% to $54.71 each.

Britain has called for an emergency meeting of G7 health officials for Monday, with President Joe Biden expected to give an update on the U.S. response effort later today.

Travel restrictions, thus far, have largely focused on South Africa, the origin of the new variant, and neighboring countries, with a U.S ban on entry from those nations set to begin later this evening.