Moderna Omicron Warning Sends Dow Futures Tumbling - Stock Market Today

Wall Street looks set to give back nearly all of yesterday's gains as investors retreat from risk markets amid concern over the impact of the new Omicron Covid variant.

U.S. equity futures slumped lower again Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields and oil prices, as markets around the world headed back into retreat following comments on vaccine efficacy from Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report CEO Stephane Bancel.

In an interview with London's Financial Times, Bancel warned the the drugmaker's existing vaccine would likely experience a "material drop" in effectiveness against the new Omicron variant, compared to the Delta strain, and noted that any new vaccine would likely take months to develop, manufacture and deliver.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) - Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, meanwhile, said its Covid antibody treatment -- used to treat former President Donald Trump -- may be less effective against the Omicron variant, noting that there may be "reduced neutralization activity of both vaccine-induced and monoclonal antibody- conveyed immunity."

Moderna shares were marked 2.5% lower in pre-market trading, while Regeneron was marked 2.6% lower at $638.00 each.

Bancel's comments followed a cautious outlook on growth and inflation from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is slated to testify before the Senate Banking Committee later today. In prepared remarks, Powell said that notably high inflation rates would likely linger "well into next year", adding that the new Omicron variant "pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty."

The Committee's focus on the CARES Act, however, will likely provide enough leeway to discuss both the Fed's current forecasts for consumer prices and its plans to combat the fastest inflation in more than three decades as Chairman Powell prepares for his re-nomination effort later next month.

Yellen, a former Fed Chair herself, told CNBC on Monday that the Fed "needs to play an important role to make sure that (high inflation) doesn't become endemic" and added her confidence in Powell's ability to lead the central bank into a new four-year term.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 405 point opening bell slump while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 33 point retreat. Futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite are indicating a 70 point decline at the start of trading as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields slump to 1.443%, in early New York trading.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) - Get ImmunoGen, Inc. Report shares were a notable pre-market mover, soaring more than 30% after the cancer drug specialists said its ovarian cancer treatment met the primary goals of a late-stage study.

In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 slumped 1.02% by mid-day trading in Frankfurt as markets were spooked by both the Moderna vaccine efficacy comments as well as data showing region-wide inflation surged to an all-time high of 4.9% in November.

In Asia, a stronger start to the session quickly turned red, with the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index marked 0.57% lower by the close of trading and the Nikkei 225 closing 1.6% lower in Tokyo.

In other markets, oil prices slumped lower ahead of this week's OPEC meeting, as well as newly-pared bets on global demand amid lingering Omicron concerns.

WTI futures for January delivery were marked $1.75 lower from last night's closer at $68.12 per barrel while Brent contracts for the same month, the global pricing benchmark, fell $2.06 to $71.38 per barrel.