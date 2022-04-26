Microsoft Beats Q3 Earnings Forecasts, But Flat Azure Revenues Cloud Sentiment

Azure revenues were flat to last quarter, Microsoft's Q3 earnings indicated, adding a cloud of doubt to its modestly better-than-expected top and bottom lines.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report posted modestly better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday but noted flat revenue growth in its key cloud division, keeping share gains muted in after-hours trading.

Microsoft said revenues for Azure, its flagship cloud division, rose 46% from last year, helping overall group revenues rise 18% to a record $49.4 billion for the three months ending in December, Microsoft's fiscal third quarter. That just topped analysts' estimates of a $49.05 billion tally, but it was notable that Azure revenues only grew at the same clip in the prior quarter.

Still, Microsoft's bottom line rose 7.7% to $16.7 billion, as adjusted earnings rose 13.8% from last year to $2.22 per share, just ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.19 per share.

In terms of reporting segments, Productivity and business processes division revenues rose 17% to $15.8 billion, Microsoft said, while Intelligent Cloud revenues were up 26% to $19.1 billion. More Personal Computing revenues rose 11% to $14.5 billion.

“Going forward, digital technology will be the key input that powers the world’s economic output,” said CEO Satya Nadella. “Across the tech stack, we are expanding our opportunity and taking share as we help customers differentiate, build resilience, and do more with less.”

Microsoft shares were marked 0.3% higher in extended hours trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate a Wednesday opening bell price of $272.00 each.

“Continued customer commitment to our cloud platform and strong sales execution drove better than expected commercial bookings growth of 28% and Microsoft Cloud revenue of $23.4 billion, up 32% year over year,” said CFO Amy Hood.