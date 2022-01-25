Skip to main content
What You Missed In This Morning's Earnings Reports
Microsoft Stock Slumps As Azure Growth Clouds Q2 Earnings Beat

Microsoft topped most forecasts for its second quarter earnings, but noted a modest slowdown in revenue growth from its key Azure cloud unit.

Updated at 4:52 pm EST

Microsoft Corp  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Tuesday but noted a modestly slowing growth rate in its key cloud unit, sending shares lower in extend-hours trading.

Microsoft said revenues for Azure, its flagship cloud division, rose 46% from last year, helping overall group revenues rise 20% to a record $51.7 billion for the three months ending in December, Microsoft's fiscal second quarter. That topped analysts' estimates of a $50.89 billion tally, but it was notable that Azure revenues grew at a 48% clip in the prior quarter.

Still, Microsoft's bottom line rose 7.2% to $18.8 billion, as adjusted earnings rose 22.1% from last year to $2.48 per share, comfortably topping the Street consensus forecast of $2.31 per share.

In terms of reporting segments, Productivity and business processes division revenues rose 19% to $15.9 billion, Microsoft said, while Intelligent Cloud revenues were up 26% to $18.3 billion. More Personal Computing revenues rose 15% to $17.4 billion.

 “Digital technology is the most malleable resource at the world’s disposal to overcome constraints and reimagine everyday work and life,” said CEO Satya Nadella. “As tech as a percentage of global GDP continues to increase, we are innovating and investing across diverse and growing markets, with a common underlying technology stack and an operating model that reinforces a common strategy, culture, and sense of purpose.”

Microsoft shares were marked 5.3% lower in extended hours trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate a Wednesday opening bell price of $273.25 each.

"In this jittery market we will see every tech print initially viewed as glass half empty, but ultimately this remains a core cloud name to own and we believe is in oversold territory," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who carries an "outperform" rating on the stock with a $375 price target. "

"It all comes down to guidance on the call, this will be the focus for the Street to gauge broader enterprise/cloud spending into the rest of 2022 in this white knuckle backdrop," he added.

Gaming revenues, Microsoft said, were up 8% while Xbox content and services revenue increased 10%. 

Microsoft said earlier this month that it will pay $95 a share, or just under $69 billion for Call of Duty and World of Warcraft maker Activision Blizzard  (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report in both the tech giant and the video game maker's biggest-ever takeover deal.

Antitrust concerns, however, could complicate Microsoft's push into the 3 billion player-strong market as companies rush to establish and monetize their subscriber bases as they move into the so-called metaverse, a hyper-realized version of the internet pioneered by Facebook parent Meta Platforms  (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report.

Video game companies generated around $180 billion in revenues last year, an industry report published in October noted, a modest increase from 2020 levels that was lead by around $90 billion in sales from mobile gaming options. 

