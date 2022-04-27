Skip to main content
What Musk's Twitter Deal Says About Future M&A
What Musk's Twitter Deal Says About Future M&A

Microsoft Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Robust Cloud Revenue Forecast

"When it comes to our commercial cloud offerings, we have significant advantages," said CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report shares leapt higher Wednesday after the tech giant forecast stronger-than-expected revenue growth for its key divisions, offsetting concerns over the pace of gains in its Azure cloud offering.

Microsoft said revenues for its Intelligent Cloud division, which houses Azure, would likely rise to $21.1 billion and $21.35 billion for the current quarter, with double-digit percentage gains in the group's coming fiscal year.

Third quarter revenues for Azure, its flagship cloud offering, rose 46% from last year -- but flat to the December quarter -- helping overall group sale rise 18% to a record $49.4 billion for the three months ending in March, Microsoft's fiscal third quarter. Microsoft's adjusted earnings rose 13.8% from last year to $2.22 per share, just ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.19 per share.

We’re winning tier one infrastructure workloads, leaders in every industry from Blackrock to Bridgestone to Lufthansa are all moving mission-critical workloads to Azure," CEO Satya Nadella told investors on a conference call late Tuesday. "Overall, we’re seeing larger more strategic Azure commitments from industry leaders including Boeing, Kraft, Heinz, U.S. Bank, and Westpac, who all chose our cloud to accelerate their digital transformations."

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

"If there is any macro headwind, where you have more value for less price means you win," he added. "And in our case, when it comes to our commercial cloud offerings, we have significant advantages on that across the stack"

Microsoft shares were marked 5.4% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $284.80 each.

In terms of reporting segments, Productivity and business processes division revenues rose 17% to $15.8 billion, Microsoft said, while Intelligent Cloud revenues were up 26% to $19.1 billion. More Personal Computing revenues rose 11% to $14.5 billion.

"Microsoft’s results, guidance, and tone were bullish for Microsoft shares, and perhaps could serve to modestly help alleviate pervasive macro fears for software investors more broadly," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman, who carries and 'outperform' rating with a newly-improved $345 price target on the stock.

"We would not characterize Microsoft as inexpensive relative to low double-digit growth, but we nevertheless like the shares given the broad sources of revenue and core franchises, which we think can continue to drive durable double-digit free cash flow," he added.

Investors Need to Be Patient, Says NYSE Trader
JIM CRAMER
GEPEPKO

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/26: General Electric, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola

By Scott Rutt
McDonald's eating Lead JS
INVESTING
MCD

McDonald's Asked for Your Menu Input. Will it Listen?

By Daniel Kline
The Freedom and Mariner of the Seas docked at Coco Cay.
INVESTING
RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Shares Big News On Its Next New Thing

By Daniel Kline
McDonald's Drive-Through Lead
INVESTING
MCD

McDonald's Adds Three New Desserts to Its Menu

By Colette Bennett
Facebook Google Lead
INVESTING
GOOGLFBAMZN

Google Signals Bad Omen Ahead for Facebook

By Luc Olinga
Microsoft Names Qualcomm Executive Hou Yang As New Greater China Chief
INVESTING
MSFT

Microsoft Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

By Eric Jhonsa
Heinz Dip and Crunch Lead JS
INVESTING
KHCWMTCBDY

Heinz Has a New Product That's Either Brilliant Or Really Dumb

By Veronika Bondarenko
Trump Social Media Platform Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TWTRDWAC

Will Twitter Deal Kill Trump's Social Media Dreams?

By Vidhi Choudhary and Riley Gutiérrez McDermid