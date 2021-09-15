September 15, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Can Oracle Compete with Google? Jim Cramer's Take
Publish date:

Microsoft Stock Jumps On Dividend Boost, $60 Billion Share Buyback Plans

Microsoft unveiled plans late Tuesday to buyback as much as $60 billion worth of shares and boost its quarterly dividend by 11%.
Author:

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report shares moved higher Wednesday after the world's second-largest tech company unveiled plans to boost its quarterly dividend and buyback additional shares.

Microsoft said it will pay a 62 cents per share dividend from its fourth quarter earnings, an 11% increase rom its previous level, payable to shareholders of record on November 18 and announced plans for a perpetual $60 billion buyback program. 

The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant also named Brad Smith, its chief legal counsel, to the position of vice chairman, making his the second-highest ranked employee behind chairman and CEO Satya Nadella.

"This reflects the unique leadership role that Brad plays for the company, our board of directors and me, with governments and other external stakeholders around the world," Nadella said.

TheStreet Recommends

Microsoft shares were marked 1.4% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $303.96 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 36.6% and put it within touching distance of the all-time-high of $305.84 it reached on August 20. 

Microsoft, which topped Street forecasts in its record fourth quarter earnings report in July, has gained nearly 30% since hitting a six-month trough in early April, with investors praising the group's market-leading cloud computing division amid the shift to at-home and hybrid work models by companies around the world and the hyper growth of its new Azure business.

Azure, in fact, is forecast to lead Microsoft's near-term gains following a 51% surge in fourth quarter revenues that paced a 21% increase in the group's overall $46.2 billion top line

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Move Higher, China Takes Aim at Casinos and Newsom Wins Recall - 5 Things You Must Know

Cramer Live on TheStreet 6/23/21
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Apple, Wynn, Gold vs. Crypto

Hong Kong Stocks Retreat As Asian Markets Ride On US Stimulus Momentum, China Worries About 'savage Beast'
INVESTING

The Return to Normal is a Long Way Off

4 italy sh
INVESTING

Cramer: Italy Has Lessons to Offer on Managing COVID

Sportradar Lead
INVESTING

Sportradar Closes Down 7% From IPO in First-Day Trading

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Top Ten Small-Cap Stocks to Watch

FuelCell Energy Lead
INVESTING

FuelCell Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Results, Shares Soar

What Is Walmart's Long Game With Sam's Club?
INVESTING

Walmart's Sam's Club to Raise Starting Pay to $15 an Hour: Reports