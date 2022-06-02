Microsoft Stock Tumbles After Cutting Earnings Guidance Amid Surging U.S. Dollar Headwind

Microsoft cut its near-term earnings forecast Thursday, citing the headwind impact of the strongest U.S. dollar in more than two decades.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report shares slumped lower Thursday after the tech giant cut its near-term earnings forecast thanks in part to headwinds linked to the strength of the U.S. dollar.

Microsoft said it sees current quarter revenues in the region of $51.94 billion to $54.74 billion, with operating income of between $20.6 billion to $21.3 billion. Earnings will likely come in between $2.24 and $2.32 per share, Microsoft said, down from its April estimate of $2.28 to $2.35 per share.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currency peers, hit a 20-year high of 104.85 last month and is up more than 13.3% from the same period last year.

Microsoft shares were marked 2.3% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the guidance update to indicate an opening bell price of $266.22 each.

Microsoft had forecast stronger-than-expected revenue growth for its key divisions when it topped third quarter earnings forecasts in late April, offsetting concerns over the pace of gains in its Azure cloud offering.

Third quarter revenues for Azure, its flagship cloud offering, rose 46% from last year -- but flat to the December quarter -- helping overall group sale rise 18% to a record $49.4 billion for the three months ending in March, Microsoft's fiscal third quarter.

Microsoft's adjusted earnings rose 13.8% from last year to $2.22 per share, just ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.19 per share.