Micron Stock Slumps As Muted Outlook Clouds Chipmaker's Q4 Earnings Beat

Micron said current quarter shipments would 'decline modestly' as its PC chip customers 'manage through their supply chain challenges.'

Micron Technology (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Report shares slumped lower Wednesday after one of the world's biggest memory chipmaker said supply-chain disruptions in the tech sector would hit its current quarter sales.

Micron, which makes both DRAM chips for personal computers and data centers as well as NAND memory chips for, among others, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report iPhones, forecast fiscal first quarter revenues of $7.65 billion, well below analysts' estimates of an $8.6 billion tally "as we normalize our inventory position and work with PC customers as they manage through their supply chain challenges."

The forecast took the luster off a stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings report that included a bottom line of $2.42 per share on sales of $8.27 billion.

"Some PC customers are adjusting their memory and storage purchases due to shortages of non-memory components that are needed to complete PC bills," CEO Sanjay Mehrotra told investors on a conference call late Tuesday. "We expect this adjustment for our PC customers to be largely resolved in the coming months. We're also seeing constraints within our supply chain for certain IC components, which will some work limit our big shipments in the near term."

Micron shares were marked 3.5% lower in early trading at $70.52 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date decline to around 5.9%.

"Near term headwinds are real. While Micron appears to attribute them mostly to PCs, we believe some other end markets are likely contributing as well," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Ambrish Srivastava, who carries an 'outperform' rating with a $105 price target on the stock.

"F1Q is guided below our recently lowered, and well below consensus, estimates. However, GM is hanging in better at lower revenue levels," he added. "With respect to 2022, Micron anticipates it will generate a healthy level of FCF, and expects a healthy supply/demand balance."

Micron's near-term outlook contrasts sharply with a longer-term forecast from ASML Holding ASML, which noted Wednesday that "global megatrends in the electronics industry, supported by a highly profitable and fiercely innovative ecosystem, are expected to continue to fuel growth across the semiconductor market" and produce revenue growth of around 11% a year over the next decade.

ASML makes extreme ultraviolet lithography systems (EUV) systems which design complex chips used by, sector titans such as Samsung Electronics, Intel Corp. INTC and Taiwan Semiconductor TSM and cost as much as €160 million each.