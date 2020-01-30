Volkswagen Subsidiary Offers $35 a Share For Navistar International
Navistar evaluating takeover bid from commercial vehicle maker Traton SE.
A subsidiary of Volkswagen has offered $35 a share for Navistar International Corp. (NAV) - Get Report, the U.S. truck maker said Thursday.
The company said in a statement that it had received an unsolicited bid from Traton SE to acquire it for $35 a share in cash.
Navistar said its board is reviewing the proposal.
Shares of Navistar rose sharply in after hours action, gaining 51% to $36.35.
Traton produces trucks and other commercial vehicles under a variety of names including Scania.