TheStreet
MARKETS
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search

Verizon Exploring Sale of Oath Media Assets: Report

Former Yahoo and AOL properties seen going for steep discount from what telecom giant paid for them.
Author:
Publish date:

Verizon  (VZ) - Get Report is considering unloading its once-vaunted media properties, which include AOL and Yahoo, for about half of what it paid for them, according to a published report Wednesday.

The telecom giant is working with Apollo Global Management APO on a potential sale, which could yield a price of $4 billion to $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Verizon acquired AOL in 2015 for $4.4 billion prompting some to accuse the company of going into a business outside its core competencies, a process nicknamed “diworsification.”

Verizon acquired Yahoo in 2017 for $4.8 billion, combining it with its AOL operations into an entity called Oath, that was supposed to jump start its online advertising business.

That sale brought to an end a long saga for Yahoo, one of Silicon Valley's original star companies. In 2008 founder Jerry Yang engaged in on-again off-again talks with Microsoft, which bid nearly $45 billion for the web pioneer. Microsoft eventually walked away from a deal citing differences over price. 

AOL was once the dominant internet service provider, during the height of the dot-com boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It parlayed that status, and its valuation, into a still eye-popping $165 billion acquisition of Time Warner.  The pairing proved unworkable as the dot-com bust and great recession took hold, however, and Time Warner wound up spinning off AOL in 2009. The remainder of Time Warner was bought by Verizon rival AT&T  (T) - Get Report in 2018.

Notwithstanding the big hopes and deep pockets behind the Oath effort, Verizon wrote down $4.6 billion of goodwill of the combined venture in late 2018.

Shares of Verizon fell 1 cent, or 0.003%, to  $56.42 in after-hours trading. 

Apple Stock
INVESTING

Apple Smashes Earnings Forecast; China Demand Powers iPhone Sales

eBay (2014)
INVESTING

EBay Shares Fall as Profit, Outlook Trail Analysts' Forecasts

Deutsche Bank Betting on MGM Resorts Over Las Vegas Sands
INVESTING

MGM Resorts Wavers After Stronger-Than-Expected Results

Consortium Of Facebook, Chinese Companies Pulls Out Of Bid To Build Undersea Internet Cable Between Hong Kong And US, Citing Washington's Concerns
INVESTING

Facebook Surges on First-Quarter Earnings Beat

Qualcomm Issues Solid Chip Guidance, but Licensing Revenues to Drop on Dispute with Apple, Others
INVESTING

Qualcomm Tops Earnings Estimates, Expects Strong June Quarter

Ford Lead
INVESTING

Ford Beats on Earnings but Outlook Slammed by Chip Shortage

Deutsche Bank's Largest Stakeholders Back Capital Raising Plan
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Deutsche Bank, Yum China

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks End Down; Fed's Powell Says 'Not Time Yet' for Tapering Talk