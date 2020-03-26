Microsoft Hops Onto the 5G Cloud by Buying Affirmed Networks
Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report on Thursday announced it was buying virtual mobile software startup Affirmed Networks, allowing the world's biggest software company to integrate 5G network backbone technology into its own cloud-computing offerings.
The deal, of which terms weren't disclosed, also will allow Microsoft to take advantage of the rollout and maintenance of 5G networks via the cloud, specifically its Azure cloud-based offering, rather than just hardware and software, according to Microsoft.
“This acquisition will allow us to evolve our work with the telecommunications industry, building on our secure and trusted cloud platform for operators,” Microsoft said in a blog post.
“With Affirmed Networks, we will be able to offer new and innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of operators, including managing their network workloads in the cloud.”
Affirmed Networks offers a virtualized cloud-native network called Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) that lets communication service providers scale with the demands of mobile services.
The company also offers a cloud-native platform for 5G and a range of capabilities in automation and orchestration, according to its website.
Microsoft has grabbed investors' attention in recent weeks amid massive demand for its video conferencing and office work platforms, which are shaping up to be a bright spot in a dark market.
Microsoft Teams now counts 44 million active users, up from 20 million in November, according to VentureBeat.
Shares of Microsoft were up 4.49% at $153.52 in trading on Thursday.
Catch up on the Latest Videos on TheStreet!
- Jim Cramer's Advice on Buying After an Upgrade
- Are the Markets In Better Shape Since Last Friday?
- CommerceHub CEO on the Impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Trump Says White House Is ‘Doing Everything Possible’ to Combat Coronavirus in New York City: Watch
- These Debt-Laden Retailers Are Most at Risk From Coronavirus
- Jim Cramer on Why He's Still Going Into Work
- Adrian Gonzalez Discusses Coronavirus' Effect on Jersey Mikes
- A Legal Look at the Drugs Being Used to Potentially Treat Coronavirus
- What Legal Protections Exist to Prevent Senators From Trading on Non-Public Information?
- Laid Off? Here's What Jim Cramer Says to Do With Your Investments
- India's Prime Minister Institutes World's Largest Lockdown for 21 Days
- What Is the Coronavirus? Answers to Most Asked Questions
- Acorns CEO on How Younger Investors Can Fare During Market Volatility
- Real Money: Is Now the Time to Buy Cheap Stocks?
- Retirement Daily: How to Plan for Retirement During the Coronavirus Pandemic