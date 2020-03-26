Microsoft Hops Onto the 5G Cloud by Buying Affirmed Networks

Microsoft is buying virtual mobile software startup Affirmed Networks, allowing it to integrate 5G network backbone technology into its own cloud-computing offerings.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report on Thursday announced it was buying virtual mobile software startup Affirmed Networks, allowing the world's biggest software company to integrate 5G network backbone technology into its own cloud-computing offerings.

The deal, of which terms weren't disclosed, also will allow Microsoft to take advantage of the rollout and maintenance of 5G networks via the cloud, specifically its Azure cloud-based offering, rather than just hardware and software, according to Microsoft.

“This acquisition will allow us to evolve our work with the telecommunications industry, building on our secure and trusted cloud platform for operators,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

“With Affirmed Networks, we will be able to offer new and innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of operators, including managing their network workloads in the cloud.”

Affirmed Networks offers a virtualized cloud-native network called Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) that lets communication service providers scale with the demands of mobile services.

The company also offers a cloud-native platform for 5G and a range of capabilities in automation and orchestration, according to its website.

Microsoft has grabbed investors' attention in recent weeks amid massive demand for its video conferencing and office work platforms, which are shaping up to be a bright spot in a dark market.

Microsoft Teams now counts 44 million active users, up from 20 million in November, according to VentureBeat.

Shares of Microsoft were up 4.49% at $153.52 in trading on Thursday.

Catch up on the Latest Videos on TheStreet!