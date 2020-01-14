MGM to Sell MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay to Blackstone in $2.5 Billion Deal

MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts and casinos in Las Vegas will be sold to a joint venture that includes Blackstone Group.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Report on Tuesday announced it agreed to sell its MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts and casinos in Las Vegas to a joint venture that includes private-equity and real-estate giant Blackstone Group (BX) - Get Report in a $2.5 billion deal.

Under terms of the deal, MGM Resorts will form a new joint venture between MGM Growth Properties (MGP) - Get Report and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust that will acquire the MGM Grand Las Vegas real estate assets.

As part of the transaction, MGM Resorts expects to receive net cash proceeds of approximately $2.4 billion and approximately $85 million in MGP operating partnership units.

MGM Growth Properties also entered into an agreement with MGM Resorts to deliver cash for up to $1.4 billion of MGM Resorts' existing operating partnership units.

"These announcements represent a key milestone in executing the company's previously communicated asset-light strategy, one that enables a best-in-class balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation to provide MGM Resorts with meaningful strategic flexibility to create continued value for our shareholders," MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren said in a statement.

The deal is similar to MGM Resorts' sale of its flagship Bellagio casino in Las Vegas to Blackstone last year. In October, Blackstone said its private real-estate investment trust, known as BREIT, said it would take control of the Bellagio through a $4.25 billion joint venture with MGM.

The MGM Grand Las Vegas includes a hotel and resort as well as three condominium towers. MGM, which retained a 5% stake in the venture, continues to operate the casino and is renting the property from the venture for $245 million a year.

MGM last year sold its Circus Circus hotel and casino for $825 million to Phil Ruffin. Ruffin also owns the Treasure Island casino.

Shares of MGM were down 0.48% at $33.21 in morning trading on Tuesday. Shares of Blackstone Group were up 0,.5% at $58.73.