Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Inflation: 'We Are Entering Unknown Territory'
Inflation: 'We Are Entering Unknown Territory'
Publish date:

Jack in the Box to Buy Del Taco in $575 Million Fast Food Deal

Jack in the Box says it is buying Mexican fast-food chain Del Taco Restaurants in a deal worth around $575 million, adding tacos to its repertoire of burgers and hotdogs.
Author:

Jack in the Box  (JACK) - Get Jack in the Box Inc. Report on Monday said it is buying Mexican fast-food chain Del Taco Restaurants  (TACO) - Get Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Report in a deal worth around $575 million, adding tacos, nachos and other Mexican dishes to its repertoire of burgers, hotdogs and milkshakes.

Under terms of the agreement, Del Taco shareholders will receive $12.51 a share in cash from Jack in the Box, which expects the deal to be “mid-single-digit accretive” to per-share earnings excluding transaction expenses in year one and “meaningfully accretive” starting in year two.

Shares of Del Taco ended the day Friday down 0.13% at $7.53.

Both Jack in the Box and Del Taco called the deal complimentary, saying it augments each other's geographic footprints, guest profiles and menu offerings. Combined, the companies will have more than 2,800 restaurants spanning 25 states.

TheStreet Recommends

It also gives Jack in the Box a boost in the drive-through format. A full 99% of Del Taco's operations feature a via drive-thru, which consumers have taken a definitive shine to during the pandemic.  

“This is a natural combination of two like-minded, challenger brands with outstanding growth opportunities,” Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris. “Together, Jack in the Box and Del Taco will benefit from a stronger financial model, gaining greater scale to invest in digital and technology capabilities, and unit growth for both brands.”

Jack in the Box last month reported fiscal fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.80. Same-store declined 4.4% in the fourth quarter, with decreases in traffic partially offset by increases in average check size. Franchise same-store sales grew 0.6%, with increases in average check; partially offset by a decrease in traffic.

Jack in the Box also recent announced the creation of a virtual restaurant with Uber Eats  (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report and singer-songwriter Jason Derulo.

Shares of Jack in the Box ended the trading day Friday up 0.95% at $84. 

Lucid Motors Lead
MARKETS
LCID

Lucid Stock Tumbles As Luxury EV Maker Reveals SEC Subpoena Linked to SPAC Merger

US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
MARKETS

Dow Futures Higher As Omicron Worries Fade; Bitcoin Extends Slide - Stock Market Today

colts fans indianapolis sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Here's How Much It Costs to Go to an NFL Game and Not Go Hungry

Kohl's Lead
MARKETS
KSS

Kohl's Stock Jumps As Activist Investors Engine Capital Push For E-Commerce Sale

Bitcoin Down Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin Trades Lower After Falling More Than 17% Since Friday

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Bitcoin Crash, Omicron Worries, Inflation Bets, Olympic Boycotts - 5 Things You Must Know

Microsoft Lead
INVESTING
MSFT

Microsoft Awaits UK Regulator on Rivals' Complaints, Report Says

Bob Dole for Viagra and Pepsi
POLITICS

Bob Dole, Former GOP Presidential Nominee and Senate Leader, Dies