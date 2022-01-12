Skip to main content
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Behind the 5G Revolution: the History of Verizon
Behind the 5G Revolution: the History of Verizon

Two Decades Later, DirecTV and Dish Are Talking Tie-Up Again

AT&T’s DirecTV and Dish Network are reportedly in fresh talks to merge their pay-TV businesses, re-igniting the possibility of a tie-up after nearly two decades.

AT&T’s  (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report DirecTV and Dish Network  (DISH) - Get DISH Network Corporation Class A Report reportedly are in fresh talks to merge their pay-TV businesses, re-igniting the possibility of a tie-up after an attempt to do so was quashed by regulators nearly two decades ago.

Sources told The New York Post there is optimism a tie-up between Dish Network and DirecTV could now get through regulatory scrutiny as concerns about the two communications and entertainment titans’ market power in the satellite-TV space has waned.

Two years ago, the DoJ also quietly warned executives off a prospective deal on concerns about the nascent rollout of 5G, sources told the Post.

But the prospect has been raised once again by private equity firm TPG Capital, which  paid AT&T $1.8 billion last February for a 30% stake in a new company set up to house DirecTV, AT&T TV and its U-verse video service, the Post said.

TheStreet Recommends

With both companies haemorrhaging customers, a merger is expected to result in around $1 billion cost savings, sources also told the Post.

Both companies have lost customers over the past five years: DirecTV now counts more than 15 million customers compared with 25 million in 2017, while Dish Network’s figure declined from 13 million to 8.4 million, according to reports.

The Post also suggested a merger between the two could also help boost 5G rollouts following opposition from the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the use of C-band spectrum, which forced AT&T and Verizon to delay their launches.

Shares of Dish Network were up more than 6% in the premarket trading.

NYSE Traders Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Today - 1/12: Dow Edges Higher With Inflation In Focus As Powell Vows Rate Action

T2 Zynga Merger Lead
MARKETS
TTWOZNGAATVI

Take-Two Stock Jumps After BMO Capital 'Outperform' Upgrade On $12.7 Billion Zynga Takeover

videoblocks-a-series-of-fullhd-close-up-rotating-slider-dollymacro-shots-of-the-surface-of-computer-hardware-parts-chipsmotherboardcpucurcuits-close-up-macro-computer-chips-circuits-surface-rotating-dolly_s_mt0i43g_1080__D
INVESTING
AMATASMLSOX

Semiconductor Watchlist: AMD, ASML, AMAT, SMH and More

Facebook Snared in New Security Breach as WhatsApp Acknowledges Spyware Attack
INVESTING
FBGOOGLAMZN

FTC Gets Thumb Up to Sue Meta Over Antitrust Violations

Biogen Lead
MARKETS
BIIB

Biogen Stock Slumps As Medicare Limits Alzheimer's Drug Coverage To Patients in Clinical Trials

shopping retail sh
INVESTING
AMZNJWNTGT

Retail Rebound Facing Hurdles in 2022

Wall Street Preview: Hurricane Irma Weakened and Geopolitical Tensions Cooled
MARKETS
OEXBIIBAMZN

Stocks Higher, Inflation In Focus, Oil, Biogen and Amazon - Five Things You Must Know

Federal Reserve Jerome Powell Lead
INVESTING

Crypto Report To Come 'Within Weeks,' Powell Promises Senators