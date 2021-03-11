TheStreet
BuzzFeed in Talks With SPAC to go Public: Report

BuzzFeed said to be in discussions with 890 5th Avenue Partners.
BuzzFeed, an online media company that recently bought the Huffington Post from Verizon Communications  (VZ) - Get Report, is reportedly in talks to go public via a special purpose acquisition company, according to a published report Wednesday.

The company is in discussions with 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

If a deal goes through, the public company could use its currency to make future acquisitions, according to the Bloomberg report.

BuzzFeed acquired the Huffington Post from Verizon in November. As part of that deal, Verizon Media became a minority shareholder in Buzzfeed. Verizon Media also made an undisclosed cash investment in BuzzFeed, which Bloomberg said valued the company at roughly $1.7 billion.

In January, 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. raised $287.5 million in its initial public offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, according to a press release at the time. 

Its units trade under the symbol (ENAFU). Each unit consists of one share of the company’s common stock (ENFA) and one-third of a redeemable warrant (ENFW) to purchase a share of the common stock at $11.50.

Holders of units could elect to separate the warrants from the stock beginning March 5.

Shares rose $1.09, or 11.2%, to $10.79 in after-hours trading. Combined units of 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. rose 83 cents, or 8.2%, to $10.99.

At the time of the offering, it said that while it wouldn’t be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, it intended to “focus on businesses in the media and entertainment industries.”

The Company's management team is led by Emiliano Calemzuk, CEO, Michael Del Nin, COO and CFO, and Adam Rothstein, executive chairman.

