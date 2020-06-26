Amazon to Buy Driverless-Vehicle Startup Zoox for $1 Billion

Amazon.com reportedly cuts a deal to buy driverless-vehicle startup Zoox for more than $1 billion in a bid to boost its autonomous-vehicle delivery efforts.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report reportedly has cut a deal to buy driverless-vehicle startup Zoox for more than $1 billion in a move that will accelerate the e-commerce giant’s reach into autonomous-vehicle technology and implementation.

According to The Information, Amazon will pay more than $1 billion to buy Foster City, Calif.-based Zoox, an autonomous-vehicle startup with nearly 1,000 developers and staff that has been working on perfecting driverless vehicle automation since 2018.

Details of the transaction weren’t immediately available; Amazon and Zoox are expected to make a formal announcement later Friday. The Financial Times also reported that the two companies had struck a deal. Discussions between the two companies first came to light at the end of May.

The acquisition is one of Amazon’s biggest bets yet on automation technology, something it has long invested in throughout its supply chain to move goods and services as quickly as possible but has struggled with the so-called last mile of package delivery.

It is also a clear move to cut one of its persistently higher costs: The delivery person.

Indeed, with automation a huge part of its fulfillment centers, where robots, conveyor belts and tracking systems allow everything from pool floaties to shoe polish to be plucked and shipped quickly and efficiently, Amazon and other e-tailers have long struggled with getting their products from warehouses to front doors.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has for years been looking to cut those costs - by creating Amazon’s own delivery fleet, by looking into drone and even robot delivery, and now by potentially acquiring driverless car companies like Zoox.

Zoox, in particular, stands out in how it has approached driverless technology, focusing on developing a bi-directional vehicle with no steering wheel or discernible front or back that allows it to hold packages - and people - in more flexible formats, and also travel in either direction.

That said, Zoox is not the only autonomous-driving vehicle company on the proverbial road.

Waymo and General Motors' (GM) - Get Report Cruise as well as Aurora Innovation founded by former alums of Google (GOOGL) - Get Report, Uber (UBER) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, have also been making inroads in creating driverless package and people movers.

Shares of Amazon were up 0.24% at $2,761.16 in trading on Friday.