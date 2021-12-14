Food-safety and animal-health company Neogen (NEOG) - Get Neogen Corporation Report said it would combine with the food-safety branch of 3M (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report, creating a global food-safety and -security provider.

The deal is designed to be tax-free to 3M holders. At closing, holders of Neogen, Lansing, Mich., will have 49.9% of the new company and 3M holders receive 50.1%.

3M is the St. Paul, Minn., technology and consumer-products giant, parent to everything from masks and respirators to Post-It notes.

The enterprise value of the combined company is estimated at $9.3 billion.

Both boards have approved the deal. Talks of a merger between the two companies have been in the works and reported on since 2019.

At last check, Neogen shares jumped 8.5% to $43.51 while 3M stock was little changed at $174.50.

The new company will take advantage of a "heightened global focus on food security, sustainability and supply chain solutions," said John Adent, Neogen's chief executive, John Adent, said in a statement. Adent will be leading the new company.

In a statement, Neogen and 3m said the new company would have ‘a significantly expanded product offering in food safety, particularly in indicator testing and pathogen detection areas, which complement Neogen’s existing microbiology lines.”

And Neogen will offer genomics services, which deliver DNA testing, to 3M’s food-safety customers.

"It gives us the scale we need," Arden told The Wall Street Journal, adding the new company expects sales of about $1 billion in the first full year after the merger is complete.

The companies expect to close the transaction by the end of the third quarter, subject to conditions including approval by Neogen holders and receipt of regulatory clearances.