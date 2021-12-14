Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
It's Real and It's Here: Tesla Rolls Out 'Teslaquila'
It's Real and It's Here: Tesla Rolls Out 'Teslaquila'
Publish date:

3M Food Safety Unit and Neogen to Combine in $9.3 Billion Deal

A merger will enable 3M's food-safety unit and Neogen to form a dedicated global food-safety group.
Author:

Food-safety and animal-health company Neogen (NEOG) - Get Neogen Corporation Report said it would combine with the food-safety branch of 3M  (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report, creating a global food-safety and -security provider.

The deal is designed to be tax-free to 3M holders. At closing, holders of Neogen, Lansing, Mich., will have 49.9% of the new company and 3M holders receive 50.1%.

3M is the St. Paul, Minn., technology and consumer-products giant, parent to everything from masks and respirators to Post-It notes.   

The enterprise value of the combined company is estimated at $9.3 billion.

Both boards have approved the deal. Talks of a merger between the two companies have been in the works and reported on since 2019. 

TheStreet Recommends

At last check, Neogen shares jumped 8.5% to $43.51 while 3M stock was little changed at $174.50.

The new company will take advantage of a "heightened global focus on food security, sustainability and supply chain solutions," said John Adent, Neogen's chief executive, John Adent, said in a statement. Adent will be leading the new company. 

In a statement, Neogen and 3m said the new company would have ‘a significantly expanded product offering in food safety, particularly in indicator testing and pathogen detection areas, which complement Neogen’s existing microbiology lines.”

And Neogen will offer genomics services, which deliver DNA testing, to 3M’s food-safety customers.

"It gives us the scale we need," Arden told The Wall Street Journal, adding the new company expects sales of about $1 billion in the first full year after the merger is complete.

The companies expect to close the transaction by the end of the third quarter, subject to conditions including approval by Neogen holders and receipt of regulatory clearances.

Cheaper Gas Prices Can Result in Consumers Paying More at the Pump
COMMODITIES

Omicron Variant May Dampen Demand For Oil, IEA Warns

NYSE Traders Lead
INVESTING
MSFTTSLAAAPL

Stocks Decline, Led By Tech, as Fed Meeting Looms

Boeing 737 MAX: China's Flight Ban Won't Be Lifted Until Safety Concerns 'properly Addressed'
INVESTING
BAEADSY

Boeing New Plane Deliveries Quadruple in November from 2020

Could Netflix Survive on Just Its Own Original Content?
LIFESTYLE
NFLXAMZNDIS

Netflix Aggressively Cuts Prices In India

Pizza Forno Automated Kiosk Lead
FOOD AND DRINK
DPZMCD

A Little Known Pizza Chain Shows Domino's Its Robot Future

Dara Khosrowshahi Lead
INVESTING
UBERLYFTDIDI

Uber Shares Rise as CEO Cites Gross-Bookings Record

Money Challenges thumb
INVESTING

New Price Increase Data From Labor Department Fuels Inflation Worries

Stock Market Lead
INVESTING
DELLTSLAADBE

5 Top Stock Decliners for Tuesday Amid Market Selloff