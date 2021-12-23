Merck Wins Emergency FDA Approval For Covid Antiviral Pill; Limited to 18 And Over

The FDA granted its second emergency approval in as many days for an at-home Covid treatment, giving the nod this time to Merck's molnupiravir.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved Merck & Co.'s (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. Report Covid antiviral pill for emergency use Thursday, marking the second nod in as many days for the fast-developing oral treatment for coronavirus infections.

The FDA granted Emergency Use Approval (EUA) for Merck's molnupiravir, which it developed with Ridgeback Theraputicis, but only for patients over the aged of 18, compared to its decision yesterday to allow Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report antiviral pill for use in patients as young as 12. The FDA said the difference in age cohorts is linked to concerns over its impact on bone and cartilage growth.

Merck said last last month that molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk patients by 30%, well shy of the 48% rate it reported from an earlier trial ending in October, although it noted the adverse event profile remained consistent. By comparison, Pfizer said its antiviral treatment cuts the risk of hospitalization and death by 89%.

“Today’s authorization provides an additional treatment option against the COVID-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally," said FDA director for drug evaluation and research Patrizia Cavazzoni. “As new variants of the virus continue to emerge, it is crucial to expand the country’s arsenal of COVID-19 therapies using emergency use authorization, while continuing to generate additional data on their safety and effectiveness.”

Merck shares were marked 0.5% lower in early Thursday trading to change hands at $75.71 each, while Pfizer was marked 0.6% lower at $59.17 each.

The FDA granted Pfizer's EUA application Wednesday following clinical trials data showing that only 0.8% of participants in a trial of around 1,200 who received the treatment -- along with its existing HIV treatment ritonavir -- within three days of developing symptoms were hospitalized.

It's also shown to be effective against the newly-identified Omicron variant.

Earlier Wednesday, Pfizer agreed to collectively sell around 4.25 million doses of Paxlovid to the United Kingdom, as it ramps up global production to around 80 million doses this year and as many as 4 billion in 2022.

Last month, Pfizer said it will sell around 10 million of its Paxlovid treatment, which is currently being reviewed for Emergency Use Approval (EUA) by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, to the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

At $530 per tablet, the cost is around 25% cheaper than the $700 price agreed between the U.S. government and Merck last month to buy 1.7 million doses its 'molnupiravir' treatment of "mild-to-moderate Covid in adults who are at risk for progressing to severe forms of disease, or hospitalization.