October 27, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Boeing, McDonald’s, GM, Coca-Cola, Spotify
Earnings Recap: Boeing, McDonald’s, GM, Coca-Cola, Spotify
Updated:
Original:

McDonald's Stock Jumps As 'Super Size' U.S. Menu Prices Powers Q3 Earnings Beat

Higher U.S. menu prices and larger order sizes helped boost U.S. same store sales, powering McDonald's to a much better-than-expected Q3 earnings beat.
Author:

McDonalds Corp.  (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday as higher U.S. menu prices, as well as larger order sizes, boosted sales for the world's biggest restaurant chain.

McDonalds said diluted earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.86  per share, up 42.2% from the same period last year and 40 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, McDonalds said, rose 14.4% to $6.2 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of a $5.42 billion tally.

McDonalds said same-store sales rose 12.7% for the period on a global basis while U.S. sales jumped by a better-than-expected 9.6% thanks in part to higher menu prices and larger order sizes.  

TheStreet Recommends

"Our third quarter results are a testament to our unparalleled scale and agility," said CEO Chris Kempczinski. "Our global comparable sales increased 10% over 2019, which was delivered across an omnichannel experience that is focused on meeting the needs of our customers."

"We continue to execute our strategic growth plan and run great restaurants so that we can drive long-term, sustainable growth for all of our stakeholders," he added.  

McDonalds shares were marked 2.2% higher in early trading following the earnings release to change hands at $242.00 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 13.4%.

Late last month, McDonald's said it would resume its suspended share buyback program, pegged at around $15 billion, and boosted its quarterly dividend payment by 7% to $1.38 per share.

Microsoft Lead
MARKETS

Microsoft Stock Hits Record High After Q1 Profits Top $20 Billion On Cloud Strength

Tesla Electric Power Lead
MARKETS

Tesla Stock Jumps As Uber Partners With Hertz on Model 3 Rentals; Goldman Boosts Price Target

McDonald's Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Wednesday - McDonald's, Robinhood, Twitter

Pfizer vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Pfizer-BioNTech Children's Vaccine Backed by FDA Advisory Panel

Hong Kong Stocks Slide As Virus Fears Roil Markets While China Dents Hopes For Policy Easing
STOCKS

Stock Futures Higher As Earnings Roll In: General Motors Slides On Q3 Beat, Boeing Gains On Loss

General Motors Lead
MARKETS

General Motors Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast Amid Chip Shortage, EV Shift

boeing (2)
MARKETS

Boeing Stock Gains After a Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss, 787 Dreamliner Charges

Why Bristol-Myers Squibb May Be a Merger Target Soon
EARNINGS

Bristol Meyers Squibb Posts Earnings Beat and Lifts Guidance