Skip to main content
3 Market Catalysts to Watch During Thursday's Stock Rally
3 Market Catalysts to Watch During Thursday's Stock Rally

Levi Strauss Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, 20% Dividend Boost

"Although the operating environment remains dynamic, the diversity of our business is providing the resilience and flexibility needed to drive solid financial results," said CFO Harmit Singh.

Levi Strauss & Co.  (LEVI) - Get Levi Strauss & Co Class A Report shares traded firmly higher Friday after iconic clothing maker posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings, confirmed its full-year profit forecasts and boosted its dividend. 

Levi Strauss said its adjusted earnings for the three months ending on May 29 rose 26% from the same period last year to Street-beating 29 cents per share. Group revenues, meanwhile rose 15% to $1.47 billion, narrowly topping Street forecasts of a $1.43 billion tally.

The denim jeans maker, which also owns the Dockers and Denizen brands, held its adjusted profit margins in place at 58.2%, thanks in part to its ability to pass on price increases while steering more shoppers to its digital channels.

Looking into the final months of its fiscal year, Levi Strauss reaffirmed its targets of revenue growth in the region of $6.4 billion to $6.5 billion, a 14% increase from 2021 at the higher end, and adjusted earnings of between $1.50 and $1.56 per share. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

"We delivered another solid quarter, growing reported net revenues 15% and adjusted EBIT 27%, while returning $80 million in capital to shareholders," said CFO Harmit Singh. "Although the operating environment remains dynamic, the diversity of our business is providing the resilience and flexibility needed to drive solid financial results in fiscal year 2022, while progressing us on our path to achieve net revenues of $9 to $10 billion and adjusted EBIT margin of 15% by fiscal year 2027." 

Levi Strauss shares were marked 3.9% higher in pre market trading Friday to indicate an opening bell price of $17.05 each, a move that would still leave the stock with a year-to-date decline of around 32%, 

The San Francisco-based group said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share, up from its previous payout of 10 cents, after returning around $80 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks over the second quarter.

Tesla Model Y Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAGM

Musk and Tesla May Have a New Futuristic Vehicle

By Luc Olinga
AMC theaters Lead
INVESTING
AMC

AMC Has a New Way to Bring People Back (Not a Superhero Movie)

By Michael Tedder
Taco Bell Lead JS
INVESTING
YUM

Taco Bell Adds New Menu Item to Make Up for Loss of Mexican Pizza

By Colette Bennett
Disney World Parade Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disney World, Disneyland Welcome a Zombie Invasion

By Daniel Kline
Elon Musk Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk Has a Solution to Solve a Global Crisis

By Luc Olinga
Theranos Reportedly Withdraws Application for Zika Virus Test
INVESTING

Theranos Exec Sunny Balwani Convicted in Federal Fraud Trial

By Tom Bemis
intel (4)
OPTIONS
INTCNVDAAMD

Goldman Sachs: Buy Puts on Intel Ahead of Earnings

By Market Rebellion
Disney Premieres 'Pirates' in Shanghai
INVESTING
DIS

A Beloved Disney Film May Soon Have a Sequel

By Michael Tedder